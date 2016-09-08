The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 13, 2016 - Danielle Weisberg & Carly Zakin
Season 21 E 153 • 09/13/2016
NFL star Colin Kaepernick protests during the national anthem, The Best F#@king News Team debates Kaepernick's patriotism, and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin talk theSkimm.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E142August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero
Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
08/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E143August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith
Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."
08/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E144August 11, 2016 - Mike Birbiglia
Donald Trump claims Barack Obama founded ISIS, Trevor suggests ways to prevent police from shooting unarmed citizens, and Mike Birbiglia discusses "Don't Think Twice."
08/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E145August 15, 2016 - Daniel Radcliffe
Donald Trump's surrogates defend his claims that President Obama founded ISIS, Ronny Chieng examines the Trump Organization, and Daniel Radcliffe discusses "Imperium."
08/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E146August 16, 2016 - Yaa Gyasi & Sharlto Copley
Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's counterterrorism speech, Yaa Gyasi discusses her book "Homegoing," and Sharlto Copley talks about his movie "The Hollars."
08/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E147August 17, 2016 - LeBron James
Donald Trump calls for more cops in black communities, Trevor examines police profiling, and LeBron James discusses the LeBron James Family Foundation and "Cleveland Hustles."
08/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E149September 6, 2016 - Jeff Ross
China snubs President Obama at the G20 Summit, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Donald Trump's attempt to woo black voters, and Jeff Ross discusses his special Jeff Ross Roasts Cops.
09/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E150September 7, 2016 - Ava DuVernay
Trevor breaks down Congress's inaction on Zika funding, Hasan Minhaj details the latest features on the iPhone 7, and Ava DuVernay discusses "Queen Sugar."
09/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E151September 8, 2016 - Howard Schultz
Matt Lauer grills Hillary Clinton on her emails, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump on international relations, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discusses "Upstanders."
09/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E152September 12, 2016 - T.I.
Hillary Clinton hides her pneumonia from the public, Hasan Minhaj investigates the Dakota Access pipeline, and rapper T.I. discusses his show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
09/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E154September 14, 2016 - Hannah Hart
A Missouri law may lift training requirements for gun owners, Roy Wood Jr. reports on a college protest that fights firearms with dildos, and Hannah Hart discusses "Dirty 30."
09/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E155September 15, 2016 - Bill Clinton
President Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump stops by "The Dr. Oz Show," and Clinton Foundation Founder Bill Clinton discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
09/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E156September 19, 2016 - Nick Jonas & Ben Schnetzer
New Yorkers are unfazed by a terrorist attack in Manhattan, Michelle Wolf tackles a burkini controversy in France, and Nick Jonas and Ben Schnetzer discuss their movie "Goat."
09/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E157September 20, 2016 - Jada Pinkett Smith
Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to deadly Skittles, Jordan Klepper has an enlightening experience at a Trump rally, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Gotham."
09/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E158September 21, 2016 - Wendy Williams
Trevor examines the police shooting of Terence Crutcher, Wells Fargo scams millions of customers, and Wendy Williams talks about hosting "The Wendy Williams Show."
09/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E159September 22, 2016 - Lisa Ling
Mark Zuckerberg announces a plan to cure all diseases, Trevor marvels at Tomi Lahren's inexplicable anger, and CNN's Lisa Ling discusses "This Is Life with Lisa Ling."
09/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E160September 26, 2016 - Alicia Menendez
Trevor covers the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about political fact-checking, and Alicia Menendez discusses debate moderation.
09/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E161September 27, 2016 - Sara Goldrick-Rab
Donald Trump blames his poor debate performance on his microphone, Desi Lydic fact-checks the first presidential debate, and Sara Goldrick-Rab discusses "Paying the Price."
09/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E162September 28, 2016 - Reid Hoffman
Donald Trump defends attacks he made on a former Miss Universe's weight, Trevor looks back at Trump's history of sexism, and Reid Hoffman discusses the presidential election.
09/28/2016
