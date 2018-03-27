The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
April 24, 2018 - Justin Simien
Season 1 E 96 • 04/24/2018
Jordan welcomes Kanye West to the right, honors the brave defenders of the Second Amendment and chats with "Dear White People" director Justin Simien.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E84March 27, 2018 - Amy Siskind
Jordan warns of the possibility of space debris falling to Earth, passes holy judgment on public figures and chats with "The List" author Amy Siskind.
03/27/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E86March 29, 2018 - Alan Dershowitz
Jordan salutes the defenders of the Second Amendment, leads a gun-friendly yoga class and sits down with attorney Alan Dershowitz.
03/29/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E87April 9, 2018 - Aparna Nancherla
Jordan breaks down President Trump's relationship with Fox News, sends Niccole Thurman to investigate drag queen storytellers and sits down with comedian Aparna Nancherla.
04/09/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E88April 10, 2018 - Gregory T. Angelo
Jordan warns America about the FBI's attacks, offers Mark Zuckerberg tips for his congressional hearing and chats with Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo.
04/10/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E89April 11, 2018 - Alan Dershowitz & Sally Kohn
Jordan breaks the shocking news about Paul Ryan's spinelessness, dines with attorney Alan Dershowitz and sits down with "The Opposite of Hate" author Sally Kohn.
04/11/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E90April 12, 2018 - Bari A. Williams
Jordan breaks down Scott Pruitt's EPA challenge coin redesign, sends Kobi Libii to confront a crisis actor posing as Alex Jones and chats with tech exec Bari A. Williams.
04/12/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E91April 16, 2018 - Rick Tyler
Jordan dissects Infowars host Alex Jones's emotional reaction to President Trump's Syrian missile strike, ponders America's ongoing changes and chats with MSNBC's Rick Tyler.
04/16/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E92April 17, 2018 - David Corn & Michael Isikoff
Jordan reveals Sean Hannity's ties to Michael Cohen, Tim Baltz dives into a conservative punk movement, and authors David Corn and Michael Isikoff discuss "Russian Roulette."
04/17/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E93April 18, 2018 - Alicia Menendez
Jordan puts the blame for recent political blunders on Nikki Haley, gets to know conservative YouTube dynamos Diamond and Silk, and chats with Bustle's Alicia Menendez.
04/18/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E95April 23, 2018 - Ross Douthat
Jordan and Kobi Libii wrongly assume that the hero of a shooting in Nashville was armed, the war on men continues, and author Ross Douthat talks "To Change the Church."
04/23/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E96April 24, 2018 - Justin Simien
Jordan welcomes Kanye West to the right, honors the brave defenders of the Second Amendment and chats with "Dear White People" director Justin Simien.
04/24/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E97April 25, 2018 - Annie Waldman
Jordan offers career advice to White House physician Ronny Jackson, makes a plea to Hillary Clinton on behalf of Republicans and chats with ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman.
04/25/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E99April 30, 2018 - Cecile Richards
Jordan praises Donald Trump's insult diplomacy, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson attend a Trump rally in Michigan, and Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards talks "Make Trouble."
04/30/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E100May 1, 2018 - Garry Kasparov
Jordan dissects Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump, breaks down the Trump administration's divine plans for sex education and chats with Garry Kasparov.
05/01/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E101May 2, 2018 - Cenk Uygur
Jordan introduces West Virginia's fringe candidate Don Blankenship, recognizes MAGA-ism as a religion and sits down with "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur.
05/02/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E102May 3, 2018 - Ron Livingston
Jordan sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's legal expertise, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson bring conservatism back to the Boy Scouts of America, and Ron Livingston discusses "Tully."
05/03/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E3May 7, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
Jordan gives Devin Nunes advice, Tim Baltz meets with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
05/07/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E104May 8, 2018 - Mark Duplass & Jay Duplass
Jordan prepares for Trump's showdown with Robert Mueller, Laura Grey and Niccole Thurman investigate an island for women, and Mark and Jay Duplass discuss "Like Brothers."
05/08/2018
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E105Extended - May 9, 2018 - Nell Scovell
Jordan dissects President Trump's Iran deal decision, Laura Grey tries to reach teachers protesting in Colorado, and Nell Scovell discusses "Just the Funny Parts."
05/09/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E106May 10, 2018 - Amy Chozick
Jordan finds a handsome new lawyer for President Trump, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson critique the liberal summer movie sequels, and Amy Chozick discusses "Chasing Hillary."
05/10/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021