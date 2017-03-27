The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic

Season 22 E 98 • 04/12/2017

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.

21:28
S22 • E88
S22 • E88
March 27, 2017 - John Singleton

The Best F#@king News Team figures out who's to blame for the GOP's failed health care bill, President Trump lies about going golfing, and John Singleton discusses "Rebel."
03/27/2017
21:29
S22 • E89
S22 • E89
March 28, 2017 - Helene Cooper

Roy Wood Jr. militarizes Meals on Wheels, Devin Nunes shares classified information in an investigation on President Trump, and Helene Cooper discusses "Madame President."
03/28/2017
25:48
S22 • E90
S22 • E90
Extended - March 29, 2017 - Residente

President Trump rolls back coal industry regulations, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. update their Third Month Mania brackets, and Residente discusses his eponymous documentary.
03/29/2017
22:26
S22 • E91
S22 • E91
Extended - March 30, 2017 - Chris Hayes

Paul Ryan laughs off an attack from Donald Trump, Michelle Wolf explains why Rachel Dolezal shouldn't try to pass as Black, and Chris Hayes discusses "A Colony in a Nation."
03/30/2017
21:28
S22 • E92
S22 • E92
April 3, 2017 - Willie Parker

Accused sexual predator President Trump honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Roy Wood Jr. explains Black Twitter, and Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book "Life's Work."
04/03/2017
21:29
S22 • E93
S22 • E93
April 4, 2017 - Chelsea Handler

Trevor examines Jared Kushner's extensive White House responsibilities, Turkey votes on whether to become a dictatorship, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
04/04/2017
21:29
S22 • E94
S22 • E94
April 5, 2017 - Michelle Rodriguez

Pepsi pulls its tone-deaf ad featuring Kendall Jenner, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj reveal Donald Trump's best tweet, and Michelle Rodriguez talks "The Fate of the Furious."
04/05/2017
21:15
S22 • E95
S22 • E95
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper

The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
04/06/2017
21:15
S22 • E96
S22 • E96
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and Blackness at the Oscars.
04/10/2017
21:16
S22 • E97
S22 • E97
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng

The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
04/11/2017
21:15
S22 • E98
S22 • E98
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
04/12/2017
21:15
S22 • E99
S22 • E99
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj

The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
04/13/2017
31:29
S22 • E100
S22 • E100
Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee

Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
04/17/2017
32:33
S22 • E101
S22 • E101
Extended - April 18, 2017 - Adam Schiff

Infowars host Alex Jones claims to be a performance artist, Roy Wood Jr. predicts the future of the Trump presidency, and Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Russian election hacking.
04/18/2017
24:28
S22 • E102
S22 • E102
April 19, 2017 - Marc Edwards

Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly, Hasan Minhaj investigates a Texas town's contaminated water supply, and Professor Marc Edwards talks about the ongoing lead crisis in Flint, MI.
04/19/2017
24:44
S22 • E103
S22 • E103
Extended - April 20, 2017 - Rashida Jones

Trevor examines the Trump administration's stance on marijuana, Roy Wood Jr. investigates internet privacy issues, and Rashida Jones discusses "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On."
04/20/2017
31:36
S22 • E104
S22 • E104
Extended - April 24, 2017 - John Kasich

President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, Desi Lydic learns about Christian culture in Alabama, and Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses "Two Paths."
04/24/2017
21:16
S22 • E105
S22 • E105
April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God

"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
04/25/2017
26:12
S22 • E106
S22 • E106
Extended - April 26, 2017 - Kevin Coval

Trevor finds out how Southerners honor Confederate Memorial Day, Jordan Klepper examines Alabama's history, and Kevin Coval discusses his book "A People's History of Chicago."
04/26/2017
21:29
S22 • E107
S22 • E107
April 27, 2017 - Katy Tur

Trevor recaps the day's top headlines, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Bigfoot could save Alabama's forests, and Katy Tur talks about covering Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
04/27/2017
21:29
S22 • E108
S22 • E108
May 1, 2017 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor

The Fyre Festival implodes, Hasan Minhaj celebrates his gig at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor discuss "Pod Save America."
05/01/2017
