Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
James Davis: Live from the Town
Season 1 E 1 • 01/11/2019
James Davis rants about old people on Facebook, reveals what his professional golfing nickname would be and shares his conspiracy theory about Magic Johnson.
Watching
Full Ep
1:01:28
Sign in to Watch
James Davis: Live from the Town
S1 • E1
James Davis: Live from the Town
James Davis rants about old people on Facebook, reveals what his professional golfing nickname would be and shares his conspiracy theory about Magic Johnson.
01/11/2019
Highlight
05:17
James Davis: Live from the TownS1 E1
James Davis - Keyed Cars Are a Message to the Future - Uncensored
James Davis isn't in a hurry to repair his keyed car because he knows women love a challenge.
01/09/2019