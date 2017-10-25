South Park
Back to the Cold War
Season 25 E 4 • 03/02/2022
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
South ParkS21 • E6Sons A Witches
This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch’s power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
South ParkS21 • E7Doubling Down
Kyle doesn’t understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
South ParkS21 • E8Moss Piglets
Jimmy and Timmy’s project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year’s science fair.
11/15/2017
South ParkS21 • E9SUPER HARD PCness
PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
South ParkS21 • E10Splatty Tomato
The children of South Park claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they’re frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South ParkS25 • E1Pajama Day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
South ParkS25 • E2The Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
South ParkS25 • E3City People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
South ParkS25 • E5Help, My Teenager Hates Me!
The boys find out that the joys of playing Airsoft come with the challenges of dealing with teenagers.
03/09/2022
