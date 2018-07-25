The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - August 13, 2018 - Spike Lee

Season 23 E 155 • 08/13/2018

Omarosa Manigault Newman releases two secretly taped White House conversations, a Unite the Right rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C., and Spike Lee talks "BlacKkKlansman."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E145
July 25, 2018 - Bo Burnham

Audio of an exchange between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen raises eyebrows, Roy Wood Jr. meets online victims of mistaken identity, and Bo Burnham discusses "Eighth Grade."
07/25/2018
Full Ep
29:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E146
Extended - July 26, 2018 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

President Trump tries to undo the effects of his own policies, a global heat wave alarms scientists, and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops by.
07/26/2018
Full Ep
25:13
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E147
Extended - July 30, 2018 - Andrea Mitchell

Rudy Giuliani attempts to smear Michael Cohen, Trevor announces the book version of "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," and MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell stops by.
07/30/2018
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E148
July 31, 2018 - Skylar Grey

Beyonce takes over the cover of an issue of Vogue, Michael Kosta weighs in on the GOP's latest proposed tax cut, and Skylar Grey chats with Trevor about her music career.
07/31/2018
Full Ep
27:11
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E149
Extended - August 1, 2018 - Michael McFaul

The debate over 3D-printed "ghost guns" heats up, Jim Jordan runs for House Speaker amid a sexual assault scandal, and Michael McFaul discusses "From Cold War to Hot Peace."
08/01/2018
Full Ep
24:19
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E150
Extended - August 2, 2018 - A$AP Rocky

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort goes on trial, Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates a Religious Liberty Task Force, and A$AP Rocky discusses his album "Testing."
08/02/2018
Full Ep
25:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E151
Extended - August 6, 2018 - Stacey Abrams

President Trump bashes LeBron James on Twitter, Trevor explains why Iran and America aren't friends, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks "Minority Leader."
08/06/2018
Full Ep
23:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E152
Extended - August 7, 2018 - Rob Corddry

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates testifies against Paul Manafort, Hasan Minhaj explores the history of presidential pardons, and "Dog Days" star Rob Corddry stops by.
08/07/2018
Full Ep
23:16
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E153
Extended - August 8, 2018 - Big Boi

The Trump administration targets legal immigrants, Lewis Black rails against summer camp programs for adults, and rapper-producer Big Boi discusses his album "Boomiverse."
08/08/2018
Full Ep
26:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E154
Extended - August 9, 2018 - Emma Gonzalez & Matt Deitsch

Mothers face harassment for breastfeeding in public, the first black "Peanuts" character turns 50, and March For Our Lives activists Emma Gonzalez and Matt Deitsch stop by.
08/09/2018
Full Ep
27:32
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E155
Extended - August 13, 2018 - Spike Lee

Omarosa Manigault Newman releases two secretly taped White House conversations, a Unite the Right rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C., and Spike Lee talks "BlacKkKlansman."
08/13/2018
Full Ep
33:16

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E156
Extended - August 14, 2018 - Omarosa Manigault Newman

Dulce Sloan demands equal pay for black women, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a page from the Trump playbook, and Omarosa Manigault Newman talks about "Unhinged."
08/14/2018
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E157
Extended - August 15, 2018 - Jimmy O. Yang

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's alleged use of the N-word, Ronny Chieng learns about deregulation, and Jimmy O. Yang discusses "Crazy Rich Asians" and "How to American."
08/15/2018
Full Ep
26:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E158
Extended - August 16, 2018 - D.L. Hughley

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok gets a major boost via GoFundMe, Hasan Minhaj tries to save MoviePass, and comedian D.L. Hughley discusses his book "How Not to Get Shot."
08/16/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E159
Separation Anxiety

Trevor examines President Trump's reviled policy of separating migrant families, from the bipartisan backlash against it to the White House's efforts to blame it on Democrats.
08/21/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E160
Discrimi-NATION

Trevor examines the rise of white people calling the cops on black people for no reason, inappropriate school assignments involving slavery and Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
08/22/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E161
So Much Winning

Trevor covers Donald Trump's history of lying about his wealth, the president's "Space Force" plan and the implications of Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court.
08/23/2018
Full Ep
24:10
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E162
Extended - September 4, 2018 - DeRay Mckesson

Trevor examines high-profile boycotts, tensions rise at Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and DeRay Mckesson discusses "On the Other Side of Freedom."
09/04/2018
Full Ep
26:23
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E163
Extended - September 5, 2018 - April Ryan

An anonymous White House official blasts President Trump in the New York Times, Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearings continue, and CNN's April Ryan discusses "Under Fire."
09/05/2018
Full Ep
24:25
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E164
September 6, 2018 - GOP vs. Social Media

Conservatives cry foul over supposed censorship by Facebook and Twitter, and California Senator Kamala Harris grills Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
09/06/2018
Full Ep
31:41
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E165
Extended - September 10, 2018 - Amy Klobuchar & Kevin Love

Barack Obama takes aim at President Trump, Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses "Nevertheless, We Persisted," and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love sits down with Trevor.
09/10/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021