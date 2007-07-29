Mind of Mencia
Gay Weddings & Cheech Marin
Season 4 E 6 • 06/25/2008
Cheech Marin and Carlos come to terms with gay marriage; Carlos ridicules emo music and flees a hungry crocodile.
Mind of MenciaS3 • E12Gangbangers & Mencia, M.D.
Carlos wonders how well survivalist Bear Grylls would fare in the ghetto, and Carlos Mencia, M.D., treats idiots in his emergency room.
07/29/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E13Finding Osama & Future News
Carlos envisions a real-life Grand Theft Auto, sends his sister to take down Osama bin Laden and reports on news stories from the future.
08/05/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E14Mexicans in Movies & Stereotype Olympics
Carlos envisions hit movies with Mexican-American characters, officiates the second annual Stereotype Olympics and gets fired from "The Price Is Right."
08/19/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E15Dean Carlos & Alien Trials
Dean Carlos sets misbehaving children straight, Karen rants about movie casting decisions, and Carlos explores a dream about aliens.
08/26/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E16Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 2
Season highlights include the world's first Mexican superhero and a pair of penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce.
09/02/2007
Mind of MenciaS4 • E1Dippy's Happy Hut & Indiana Holmes
Carlos takes down a cheating polygamist, attempts to fight crime as a police officer with Alzheimer's and hosts a children's TV program in a third-world country.
05/21/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E2Anti-Fat Bias & Bedtime Stories
Carlos bitch smacks Prius drivers, proposes a unique service for celebrities who abuse drugs and locates the mysterious undocumented immigrant.
05/28/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E3Making Women Happy & Outsourced News
Carlos salutes a small-town gay man and just wants women to tell him what to do.
06/04/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E4Angry White Guy Brian & Rice Lords
Angry White Guy Brian cleans crap out of airplane bathrooms, and Carlos ponders a rice-based drug trade.
06/11/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E5Foreclosure Prevention & If You Were President
People on the street offer their presidential decisions; Carlos devises products to aid foreclosure victims and contemplates a John McCain presidency.
06/18/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E7Cultural Explorer & Robert Schimmel
Robert Schimmel and Carlos learn about Jewish culture, and Carlos pays tribute to George Carlin.
07/02/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E8Guilt Away Gardens & Time Travel
Carlos builds a time machine to influence history and runs the Guilt Away Gardens theme park.
07/09/2008
Mind of MenciaS4 • E9Puppet Violence & Mexican Neighbors
Carlos answers his hate mail and hits the streets to see if people speak honestly about the dead.
07/16/2008
