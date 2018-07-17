Casey Tries His Best
Pay It Forward
Season 1 E 1 • 07/17/2018
Somebody once paid for Casey's cup of coffee, and now he wants to pay it forward.
Casey Tries His BestS1 • E2Animal Rescue
Casey tries his best to rescue an adorable cat that's stuck in a tree.
07/17/2018
Casey Tries His BestS1 • E3Elder Care
A scorching heat wave prompts Casey to check in on his elderly neighbor.
07/17/2018
