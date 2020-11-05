The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden
Season 25 E 114 • 06/10/2020
Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
More
Watching
Full Ep
34:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E104May 11, 2020 - Bakari Sellers
White House staffers tests positive for COVID-19, Dulce Sloan gets advice on the importance of the U.S. Census, and Bakari Sellers discusses his memoir "My Vanishing Country."
05/11/2020
Full Ep
35:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E105May 12, 2020 - Ricky Gervais
Doctors find the coronavirus could ravage the entire body, Desi Lydic attempts a familial chat with Fox News's Jeanine Pirro, and Ricky Gervais discusses "After Life."
05/12/2020
Full Ep
35:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E106May 13, 2020 - Eric Garcetti & Billy Porter
Trevor highlights COVID-19's effects on the drug trade, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses concerns about reopening, and Billy Porter talks about his art and activism.
05/13/2020
Full Ep
36:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E107May 14, 2020 - Scott Blubaugh & Yara Shahidi
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's "Obamagate" accusations, Scott Blubaugh discusses COVID-19's effects on the U.S. food supply, and Yara Shahidi talks "Graduate Together."
05/14/2020
Full Ep
36:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E108May 18, 2020 - Madeleine Albright
Barack Obama takes a swipe at President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White examines rich people in the COVID-19 era, and Madeleine Albright discusses "Hell and Other Destinations."
05/18/2020
Full Ep
36:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E109May 19, 2020 - Kerry Moles & Brieanna Hayes
President Trump claims to be on hydroxychloroquine, Jordan Klepper highlights counter-protesting nurses in North Carolina, and Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes discuss CASA-NYC.
05/19/2020
Full Ep
35:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E110May 20, 2020 - Jose Antonio Vargas & Chris Paul
Trevor covers face mask news, Jose Antonio Vargas talks about COVID-19's effects on undocumented immigrants, and NBA star Chris Paul discusses his documentary "Blackballed."
05/20/2020
Full Ep
34:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E111May 21, 2020 - Taraji P. Henson
Teachers adapt to daunting COVID-19 challenges, Michael Kosta talks to Florida's Grim Reaper protester, and Taraji P. Henson discusses the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
05/21/2020
Full Ep
48:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E112June 8, 2020 - Miski Noor & Anquan Boldin
Police get violent with peaceful protesters, Black Visions Collective's Miski Noor examines police brutality in Minneapolis, and Anquan Boldin discusses the Players Coalition.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
34:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E113June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform
Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
Full Ep
36:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E114June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden
Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
Full Ep
35:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E115June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad
Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
Full Ep
36:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E116June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys
The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
Full Ep
36:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E117June 16, 2020 - Tim Scott & Gabrielle Union
Jaboukie Young-White helps Michael Kosta become a better ally, Senator Tim Scott discusses police reform, and Gabrielle Union talks about the ubiquity of racism in America.
06/16/2020
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E118June 17, 2020 - Alphonso David & Matt Ryan
President Trump downplays COVID-19, Alphonso David discusses the Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ruling, and NFL quarterback Matt Ryan talks about his activism.
06/17/2020
Full Ep
36:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E119June 18, 2020 - Kimberly Jones & LL Cool J
Dulce Sloan shares a Juneteenth history lesson, activist Kimberly Jones discusses "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight," and LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative.
06/18/2020
Full Ep
36:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E120June 22, 2020 - Malcolm Jenkins & Laverne Cox
President Trump's rally in Tulsa, OK, is a dud, Malcolm Jenkins discusses Black Lives Matter and Listen Up Media, and Laverne Cox talks trans representation and "Disclosure."
06/22/2020
Full Ep
36:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E121June 23, 2020 - Seth Stoughton & D.L. Hughley
Trevor examines Black employment barriers, talks to "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" co-author Seth Stoughton and interviews D.L. Hughley about "Surrender, White People!"
06/23/2020
Full Ep
34:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E122June 24, 2020 - Bubba Wallace & John Legend
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on the noose controversy, Trevor introduces Blacklexa, and John Legend talks about fighting for racial equality and his album "Bigger Love."
06/24/2020
Full Ep
36:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E123June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart
TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."
06/25/2020
Full Ep
36:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E124July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
Interview
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124Hillary Clinton - Trump's Disastrous "Showman" Response to COVID-19 & Roger Stone's Prison Commute
Hillary Clinton reacts to President Trump's long-overdue decision to wear a mask, America's coronavirus catastrophe and Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence.
07/13/2020
Highlight
07:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar, Trump Dons a Mask & The White House Attacks Anthony Fauci
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in several U.S. states, President Trump finally wears a mask in public, and the Trump administration tries to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci.
07/13/2020
Highlight
04:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124The Washington Redskins Drop Their Name & Trump Frees Roger Stone
The Washington Redskins finally retire their racist name and logo, and President Trump draws widespread outrage for commuting the prison sentence of his friend Roger Stone.
07/13/2020
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124Hillary Clinton - The Republican Party's Anti-Voting Antics & "Hillary"
Hillary Clinton discusses her life under the COVID-19 lockdown, the threat of voter suppression tactics, her work with Democracy Docket and Hulu's docuseries "Hillary."
07/13/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021