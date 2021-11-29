Delco Proper

For the Troops

Season 1 E 4

For the Troops - Tommy's decision to pop an Ativan before a veterans' benefit event has unexpectedly dire consequences.

More

You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas Checks Every Holiday TV Movie Box

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch present A Clüsterfünke Christmas, a holiday TV movie with all the hunky lumberjacks and uptight businesswomen fans could want, premiering December 4 at 7/6c.
11/24/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021