The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 30, 2017 - Elizabeth Ford
Season 22 E 120 • 05/30/2017
President Trump goes on his first international trip, Jordan Klepper breaks down the Brussels NATO summit, and Elizabeth Ford discusses "Sometimes Amazing Things Happen."
More
Watching
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E109Extended - May 2, 2017 - W. Kamau Bell
Hillary Clinton looks back at the 2016 election, Ronny Chieng examines the horrors of air travel, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
05/02/2017
Full Ep
23:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E111Extended - May 4, 2017 - Robert Sapolsky
House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill, Roy Wood Jr. uses an airline scandal to make Congress care about black people, and Robert Sapolsky discusses "Behave."
05/04/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E112May 8, 2017 - Wanda Sykes
Michelle Wolf weighs in on women's health care under the GOP, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to France electing Emmanuel Macron president, and Wanda Sykes chats about "Snatched."
05/08/2017
Full Ep
29:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E113Extended - May 9, 2017 - Djimon Hounsou
Sally Yates testifies about Michael Flynn in an open Senate hearing, Hasan Minhaj gives the media advice for the Trump era, and Djimon Hounsou discusses "King Arthur."
05/09/2017
Full Ep
24:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E114Extended - May 10, 2017 - Valerie Jarrett
Trevor examines the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett discusses the Obamas' post-White House activism.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
24:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E115Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."
05/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E116May 15, 2017 - Timothy Snyder
President Trump allegedly shares classified information with Russian officials, Confederate monuments get dismantled in the South, and Timothy Snyder discusses "On Tyranny."
05/15/2017
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E117Extended - May 16, 2017 - Gabourey Sidibe
Jordan Klepper explains why President Trump gave classified intel to Russian officials, Ronny Chieng talks flying cars, and Gabourey Sidibe discusses "This Is Just My Face."
05/16/2017
Full Ep
26:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E118Extended - May 17, 2017 - Susan Burton
President Trump allegedly asked James Comey to end the Russia investigation, Vladimir Putin comes to the White House's aid, and Susan Burton discusses "Becoming Ms. Burton."
05/17/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E119May 18, 2017 - Kerry Washington
Trevor reviews the ongoing turmoil within the Trump administration, Desi Lydic interviews an excessively honest politician, and Kerry Washington chats about "Scandal."
05/18/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E120May 30, 2017 - Elizabeth Ford
President Trump goes on his first international trip, Jordan Klepper breaks down the Brussels NATO summit, and Elizabeth Ford discusses "Sometimes Amazing Things Happen."
05/30/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E121May 31, 2017 - Logan Browning
The White House praises President Trump's trip abroad, Michelle Wolf unpacks the expectations surrounding "Wonder Woman," and Logan Browning discusses "Dear White People."
05/31/2017
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E122Extended - June 1, 2017 - Al Franken
President Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Jim Jefferies weighs in on the White House's woes, and Senator Al Franken discusses "Giant of the Senate."
06/01/2017
Full Ep
28:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E123Extended - June 5, 2017 - William J. Barber II
World leaders react to President Trump pulling out of the Paris climate deal, Michelle Wolf recaps Megyn Kelly's NBC debut, and William J. Barber II discusses systemic racism.
06/05/2017
Full Ep
22:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E124Extended - June 6, 2017 - John Avlon
Trevor examines President Trump's penchant for touting phony accomplishments, Gina Yashere weighs in on the U.K. election, and John Avlon discusses "Washington's Farewell."
06/06/2017
Full Ep
24:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E125Extended - June 7, 2017 - Sebastian Junger & Nick Quested
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign, Eric Trump reportedly shifted charity funds into Trump firms, and Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested discuss "Hell on Earth."
06/07/2017
Full Ep
28:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E126Extended - June 8, 2017 - Salma Hayek Pinault
James Comey details his meetings with President Trump in a Senate hearing, Jordan Klepper weighs in on gun control, and Salma Hayek Pinault discusses "Beatriz at Dinner."
06/08/2017
Full Ep
24:05
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E127Extended - June 12, 2017 - Roxane Gay
President Trump's shills demonstrate their loyalty, Trevor invites viewers to visit the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, and author Roxane Gay discusses "Hunger."
06/12/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E128June 13, 2017 - Selenis Leyva
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets fired up during his Senate hearing, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Russian hackers, and Selenis Leyva discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E129June 14, 2017 - Vince Staples
Michelle Wolf weighs in on sexism at Uber, congressional Democrats sue President Trump, and hip-hop artist Vince Staples chats about his album "Big Fish Theory."
06/14/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021