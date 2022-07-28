Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God
July 28, 2022 - Don't Call It a Comeback
Season 1 E 1 • 07/28/2022
Charlamagne Tha God debates the week's headlines with comic Andrew Schulz, political strategist Lis Smith and writer Coleman Hughes, and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson drops by.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E1July 28, 2022 - Don't Call It a Comeback
Charlamagne Tha God debates the week's headlines with comic Andrew Schulz, political strategist Lis Smith and writer Coleman Hughes, and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson drops by.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E2August 4, 2022 - It's the Economy, Stoopid!
Charlamagne Tha God, W. Kamau Bell, S.E. Cupp and Michael Blackson debate LIV Golf and Beyoncé lyrics; Chico Bean asks whether there's a recession; and Don Lemon discusses modern journalism.
08/04/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021