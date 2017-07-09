The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
Season 22 E 175 • 09/26/2017
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E165September 7, 2017 - Zac Posen
President Trump angers the GOP by cutting a budget deal with Democrats, Dulce Sloan examines cultural appropriation at New York Fashion Week, and Zac Posen talks "House of Z."
09/07/2017
Full Ep
26:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E166Extended - September 11, 2017 - Idris Elba
The Best F#@king News Team tries to one-up the reporters covering Hurricane Irma, "60 Minutes" profiles Steve Bannon, and Idris Elba discusses "The Mountain Between Us."
09/11/2017
Full Ep
30:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E167Extended - September 12, 2017 - Maria Sharapova
Ted Cruz gets mired in a Twitter porn scandal, Michelle Wolf compares Miss America contestants to President Trump, and Maria Sharapova discusses her book "Unstoppable."
09/12/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E168Extended - September 13, 2017 - Tom Morello & Chuck D
Michael Kosta polls the public on problematic statues, Muslims in Myanmar face violence from the Buddhist-majority military, and Tom Morello & Chuck D talk Prophets of Rage.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
25:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E169Extended - September 14, 2017 - Joey Soloway
President Trump's bipartisan DACA deal leaves supporters sour, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to a controversial tweet from ESPN's Jemele Hill, and Joey Soloway discusses "Transparent."
09/14/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E170Extended - September 18, 2017 - Gucci Mane
President Trump attacks Hillary Clinton on Twitter, Trevor profiles Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Gucci Mane discusses "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."
09/18/2017
Full Ep
23:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E171Extended - September 19, 2017 - Olivia Munn
President Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly, Desi Lydic finds out how a U.S. border wall could affect businesses, and Olivia Munn discusses "The LEGO Ninjago Movie."
09/19/2017
Full Ep
24:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E172Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao
Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
Full Ep
25:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E173Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates
Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
Full Ep
25:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E174Extended - September 25, 2017 - Katy Tur
NFL players take a knee in solidarity against President Trump, Trevor questions the White House's response to black people who protest, and Katy Tur discusses "Unbelievable."
09/25/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E175September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
Full Ep
24:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E176Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera
Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E1October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E2Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
23:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E3Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman
Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E4Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris
Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
Full Ep
28:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E6Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler
President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E7Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe
From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."
10/18/2017
Full Ep
29:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E8Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
Full Ep
25:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E9Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
Full Ep
22:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E12Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021