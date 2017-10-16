Vinny & The Colonel

The Fish Meet Manzini the Genie

Season 1 E 3 • 10/16/2017

During a chance encounter with a genie, Vinny wishes that he and the Colonel never met.

Vinny & The Colonel
S1 • E1
The Fish Are F**kboys

Vinny and the Colonel check into the F**kboy Behavioral Center in hopes of getting professional help, only to learn a dark secret.
10/16/2017
Vinny & The Colonel
S1 • E2
The Fish Find a Thumb

Vinny and the Colonel find a thumb on the street, leading them to investigate a potential murder.
10/16/2017
