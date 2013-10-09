In Security

In Security
S1 • E1
Layoff Giveaway - Uncensored

Richie is forced to lay off one of the night security guards at the Museum of Art and Science, and everyone wants in on that severance package action.
09/10/2013
Full Ep
03:27

In Security
S1 • E2
Intervention - Uncensored

The gang stages an extremely ineffective intervention for Richie.
09/11/2013
Full Ep
03:12

In Security
S1 • E3
Nightmare at the Museum - Uncensored

Richie's nephew visits the Museum of Art and Science and learns all the wrong life lessons.
09/12/2013
Full Ep
03:19

In Security
S1 • E4
Gun Fun - Uncensored

When no one can agree on who should be in charge of the night shift's gun, the gang decides to settle things the old-fashioned way.
09/13/2013
Full Ep
04:03

In Security
S1 • E5
Sexual Harassment - Uncensored

Richie conducts sexual-harassment training for the night crew.
09/14/2013
Full Ep
03:33

In Security
S1 • E6
Jump - Uncensored

Lyle has had enough, and it's up to his coworkers to talk him off a ledge.
09/15/2013
