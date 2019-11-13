The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Season 25 E 33 • 12/09/2019
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
More
Watching
Full Ep
27:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E23Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya
Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
Full Ep
30:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E24Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin
Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
11/14/2019
Full Ep
30:36
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E25Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer
Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
Full Ep
26:23
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E26Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
Full Ep
25:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E27November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
Full Ep
30:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E28Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe
Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
Full Ep
28:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E29Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo
Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
Full Ep
32:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E30Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
Full Ep
27:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E31Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard
Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
Full Ep
28:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E32Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow
Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
Full Ep
27:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E33Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
Full Ep
28:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E34Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge
President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
Full Ep
27:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E35Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
Full Ep
28:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E36Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles
Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
Full Ep
27:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E37Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
Full Ep
30:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E38Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi
The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
Full Ep
27:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E39Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
Full Ep
27:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E40December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special
Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
Full Ep
31:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E41Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass
The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
Full Ep
26:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E42Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow
President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
Full Ep
26:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E43Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca
Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
Interview
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43Mo Rocca - Fascinating Stories About Lesser-Known Figures in "Mobituaries" - Extended Interview
Author and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries," which features stories about the lives of relatively unknown historical figures.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43New Laws, Who Dis?
Trevor highlights new laws for 2020, from Arkansas cracking down on human cloning to New Jersey prohibiting employers from making inquiries into applicants' salary histories.
01/08/2020
Highlight
08:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Restrained Revenge and Fox News Warmongers
Iran's measured response to Qassem Soleimani's killing is met with calls for escalation on Fox News, and Michael Kosta takes inspiration from the network's hawkish rhetoric.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E43Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back, Harvey Weinstein Texts in Court & A Parrot Causes a Panic
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distance themselves from royal life, a judge reprimands Harvey Weinstein for courtroom texting, and a shrieking parrot prompts a 911 call.
01/08/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021