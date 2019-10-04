The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard

Season 24 E 106 • 05/06/2019

Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.

More

Watching

Full Ep
34:37
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E96
Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey

Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
Full Ep
30:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E97
Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."
04/11/2019
Full Ep
29:04
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E98
Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen

The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
Full Ep
28:21
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E99
Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman

CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
Full Ep
30:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E100
Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates

Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
Full Ep
29:08
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E101
Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell

Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
Full Ep
35:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E102
Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg

President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
Full Ep
29:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E103
Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams

Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
31:04
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E104
Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler

Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
Full Ep
38:12
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E105
Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron

A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
Full Ep
32:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E106
Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard

Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
Full Ep
30:26
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E107
Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett

Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
Full Ep
28:02
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E108
Extended - May 8, 2019 - Tyra Banks

Footage of Bernie Sanders reveals his ideological consistency, Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars in a decade, and Tyra Banks discusses her return to Sports Illustrated.
05/08/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E109
May 9, 2019 - Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer

South Africa's general election heats up, Desi Lydic tackles sexist coverage of the 2020 race, and filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss "Foster."
05/09/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E110
What in the World?

The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E111
It's 2020 24/7

The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
05/15/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E112
The Kid Gloves Come Off

The Daily Show highlights young people taking an outsized role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland and kids who challenged Dianne Feinstein on climate change.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E113
May 20, 2019 - Kirsten Gillibrand

GOP state lawmakers take aim at Roe v. Wade, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his White House bid, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
05/20/2019
Full Ep
29:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E114
Extended - May 21, 2019 - Ava DuVernay

Democratic presidential hopefuls take varying approaches to Fox News, Michael Kosta talks to a man who helped legalize nunchucks, and Ava DuVernay discusses "When They See Us."
05/21/2019
Full Ep
28:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E115
Extended - May 22, 2019 - Rachel Louise Snyder

The U.S. and China race to control 5G, Ronny Chieng talks to New Yorkers about their texting-while-walking habits, and Rachel Louise Snyder discusses "No Visible Bruises."
05/22/2019
Full Ep
27:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E116
Extended - May 23, 2019 - Wyatt Cenac

President Trump has a major beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dulce Sloan weighs in on Ben Carson's job security, and Wyatt Cenac discusses "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas."
05/23/2019
Interview
07:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E116
Wyatt Cenac - A Deep Dive Into Complex Issues on "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas" - Extended Interview

Comedian Wyatt Cenac talks about his HBO series "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas," which is devoting its second season to exploring the state of education in America.
05/23/2019
Highlight
07:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E116
Is Ben Carson on His Way to Getting Fired?

HUD Secretary Ben Carson does damage control in the wake of his embarrassing "Oreo" gaffe before Congress, and Dulce Sloan explains why she thinks his job is in jeopardy.
05/23/2019
Highlight
05:34

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E116
Donald J. Trump: Commander in Beef - Nancy Pelosi Sparks a Presidential Tantrum

President Trump storms out of an infrastructure meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats over Rep. Nancy Pelosi's accusation that he's engaging in a cover-up.
05/23/2019
Highlight
05:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E116
Queen Elizabeth's Grocery Store Visit, Gender and Office Temperature & A Fame-Seeking Fugitive

Queen Elizabeth visits a high-tech grocery store, men and women react differently to office temperatures, and a fugitive demands internet fame in exchange for his surrender.
05/23/2019
Exclusive
02:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E116
Between the Scenes - How Trump Challenges the Politics of Love and Hate

On a human level, Trevor understands why President Trump would be hesitant to work with Democrats on infrastructure after they called for an impeachment probe.
05/28/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021