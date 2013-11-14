@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, June 9, 2014
Season 1 E 91 • 06/09/2014
Michelle Buteau, Dave Hill and Steve Agee come up with memes for Hardwicking, #RuinThe90s and answer FAQs from the Church of Satan's website.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E33Monday, February 3, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Seth Herzog and Doug Benson catch up on fallout from the Super Bowl, read some Twitter rants from Kanye West and name Facebook events that no one would enjoy.
02/03/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
Full Ep
13:09
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E85Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E86Thursday, May 22, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
05/22/2014
Full Ep
12:55
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E87Monday, June 2, 2014
Alison Rosen, Greg Proops and Dana Gould find out about a porn reality competition series, #RuinARealityShow and come up with classes for a professor with a unique look.
06/02/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E88Tuesday, June 3, 2014
Kristen Schaal, Max Silvestri and Nick Thune guess which Kim Kardashian portrait got the most views on deviantART, name #SexyFoods and list chapters for awful books on Amazon.
06/03/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E89Wednesday, June 4, 2014
Arden Myrin, Bobby Lee and Timothy Simons guess which shocking message appeared on an Alabama billboard, #RedneckASong and list terrible things to say at a funeral.
06/04/2014
Full Ep
35:51
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E90Thursday, June 5, 2014
In this special extended episode, Paul F. Tompkins, Heather Anne Campbell and Brett Gelman list #ElderlyNBA players and teams and caption weird engagement photos.
06/05/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E91Monday, June 9, 2014
Michelle Buteau, Dave Hill and Steve Agee come up with memes for Hardwicking, #RuinThe90s and answer FAQs from the Church of Satan's website.
06/09/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E92Tuesday, June 10, 2014
"22 Jump Street" cast members Jimmy Tatro, Ice Cube and Rob Riggle come up with stage names for a musical pole dancer, #FratAMovie and hear some tantalizing fan fiction.
06/10/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E93Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian and Tommy Johnagin watch a fan react to nudity on "Game of Thrones," list #FakeWorldCupFacts and write embarrassing parental status updates.
06/11/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E94Thursday, June 12, 2014
Ali Wong, Jimmy Pardo and Ian Edwards list #FathersDayBands, write taglines for bizarre items being sold on Craigslist and come up with groan-worthy dad jokes.
06/12/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E95Monday, June 16, 2014
Deon Cole, Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh guess which "Game of Thrones" parody got the most views on YouTube, #RuinAKidsMovie and write taglines for mysterious foreign foods.
06/16/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E96Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Erin Foley and the Sklar Brothers guess which piece of Riff Raff fan art is the most expensive, list #HighHistory moments and learn about dinosaur-themed erotica.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E97Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Michaela Watkins, Michael Showalter and David Wain of "They Came Together" list #BadBeatlesSongs, create awful Twitter bios and write inner monologues for postcoital couples.
06/18/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E99Monday, June 23, 2014
"Jason Nash Is Married" stars Busy Philipps, Andy Daly and Jason Nash learn about a photogenic lawbreaker, #RuinAVideoGameCharacter and come up with ways to stop a wedding.
06/23/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E100Tuesday, June 24, 2014
In the 100th episode, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Doug Benson write lines from the new "Star Wars" movie, list #RejectedHashtags and perform @midnight fan fiction.
06/24/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E101Wednesday, June 25, 2014
"Sullivan & Son" stars Steve Byrne, Owen Benjamin and Roy Wood Jr. find out about a pricey new app, #MakeARapperSoft and write taglines for horrifying pieces of taxidermy.
06/25/2014
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021