Crank Yankers

David Alan Grier & Dave Attell

Season 1 E 5 • 06/30/2002

Lisa requests sexy tech support, and Terrance Catheter reserves a table for Bill Cosby.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S1 • E5
David Alan Grier & Dave Attell

Lisa requests sexy tech support, and Terrance Catheter reserves a table for Bill Cosby.
06/30/2002
Full Ep
21:23
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E1
Jimmy Kimmel & Sarah Silverman

Elmer calls about anal beads, and Jimmy's son has problems with soap.
03/04/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E2
Wanda Sykes & Robert Schimmel

Spoonie Luv looks into karate, and Terrence rents a candy store for Rosie O'Donnell.
03/11/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E3
Snoop Dogg & Kevin Nealon

Snoop Dogg wants to be a senator, and Little Kevin asks a librarian for a definition.
03/18/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E4
Jeff Garlin & Gilbert Gottfried

George Zucco has a testicular problem, and Terrence plans a paintball outing.
03/25/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E5
Fred Armisen & Kevin Nealon

Hadassah complains about a perfume rash on her vagina, and Birchum reports an alien abduction.
04/01/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E6
Wanda Sykes & Bobcat Goldthwait

Gladys gets glued to a toilet seat, and Niles Standish wants to be a cowboy.
04/08/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E7
Tracy Morgan & Michael Ian Black

Birchum needs swimming lessons for his twins, and Elmer complains to a park ranger.
04/15/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E8
Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky

Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew talk hip hop, and Tony Deloge needs campaign advice.
04/22/2003
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E9
Jimmy Kimmel & Lisa Kushell

Elmer wants to book a gay cruise, and Danny speaks with a rabbi about Judaism.
04/29/2003
Full Ep
21:21
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E10
Tracy Morgan & Fred Armisen

Chip thanks a building supplies store, and Spoonie Luv needs driving lessons.
05/06/2003
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021