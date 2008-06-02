RENO 911!
Junior Runs for Office
Season 5 E 14 • 06/26/2008
Junior finds a job he really wants: commissioner for animal carcass removal.
RENO 911!S5 • E14Junior Runs for Office
Jones adjusts to his new partner's unorthodox style, and Wiegel and Williams enjoy some surprisingly delicious racist wines.
04/01/2009
