The Jim Jefferies Show
July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First Amendment
Jim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E1June 6, 2017 - Worldwide Racism
Jim kicks off his first show by highlighting President Trump's affection for dictators, tackling racism in the U.S. and investigating Holland's Black Pete tradition.
06/06/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E2June 13, 2017 - Unpacking Impeachment
Jim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.
06/13/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E3June 20, 2017 - Criminal Injustice
Jim reacts to Bill Cosby's mistrial, chats with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov and weighs in on the prevalence of capital punishment in the U.S.
06/20/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E4June 27, 2017 - Health Care Unhinged
Jim digs into the high costs and low benefits of the Senate Republicans' health care bill, then pays a visit to right-wing Australian Senator Pauline Hanson.
06/27/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E5July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First Amendment
Jim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.
07/11/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E6July 18, 2017 - America's Age of Unenlightenment
Jim reacts to Kid Rock's possible Senate run, learns about the problems plaguing Australia's Great Barrier Reef and examines the politicized climate change debate.
07/18/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E7July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter Takedown
The GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.
07/25/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E8August 1, 2017 - The Fight for LGBTQ Military Rights
Jim offers much-needed advice to the Democratic Party, describes the history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. military and chats with former CIA officer Evan McMullin.
08/01/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E9August 8, 2017 - The Threat of Nuclear War
Jim breaks down the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, examines the arguments against euthanasia and chats with fellow comedian Bill Burr.
08/08/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E10August 15, 2017 - Charlottesville's White Supremacist Rally
Jim addresses the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, explores the Confederate monument debate and unpacks President Trump's new immigration policy.
08/15/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E11September 19, 2017 - Jim's Police Ride-Along
Jim goes on a ride-along with police in the U.K., takes aim at Hurricane Harvey's wannabe vigilantes and sits down with the mayor who created Anti-Jim Jefferies Day.
09/19/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E12September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout
Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
09/26/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E13October 3, 2017 - Trump's Bungled Response to Puerto Rico
Jim highlights Trump's tone-deaf reaction to Hurricane Maria, breaks down the administration's spate of travel scandals and talks free speech with the Insane Clown Posse.
10/03/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E14October 10, 2017 - Hawaii's One-Party System
Jim looks at ISIS's desperate attempt to take credit for the Las Vegas shooting, the Hawaiian GOP's internal divide and America's laughably outdated banking system.
10/10/2017
