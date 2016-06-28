The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant
Season 21 E 136 • 07/25/2016
To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E125June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin
The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
06/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E126June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox
Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
06/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E127June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman
The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
06/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E129July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan
Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
07/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E130July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles
Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
07/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E131July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"
Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
07/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E132July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele
To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
07/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E133July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour
From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E134July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner
Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
07/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E135July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over
On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
07/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E137July 26, 2016 - John Podesta
To kick off The Daily Show's DNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team examines a DNC email leak, and John Podesta discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination.
07/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E138July 27, 2016 - Kirsten Gillibrand
From the DNC in Philadelphia, Desi Lydic unpacks Hillary Clinton's nomination, Donald Trump asks Russia to hack the U.S., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses paid leave.
07/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E139July 28, 2016 - Mark Leibovich
As the DNC wraps up in in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president, and Mark Leibovich discusses the high-stakes election.
07/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E140July 29, 2016 - Cory Booker
On The Daily Show's final night at the DNC in Philadelphia, The Best F#@king News Team reviews the week's speeches, and Cory Booker discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
07/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E141August 8, 2016 - John Lewis
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of rigging the election, and Representative John Lewis talks about participating in the civil rights movement in his book "March: Book Three."
08/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E142August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero
Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
08/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E143August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith
Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."
08/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E144August 11, 2016 - Mike Birbiglia
Donald Trump claims Barack Obama founded ISIS, Trevor suggests ways to prevent police from shooting unarmed citizens, and Mike Birbiglia discusses "Don't Think Twice."
08/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E145August 15, 2016 - Daniel Radcliffe
Donald Trump's surrogates defend his claims that President Obama founded ISIS, Ronny Chieng examines the Trump Organization, and Daniel Radcliffe discusses "Imperium."
08/15/2016
