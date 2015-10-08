Questionable Science
Milk - Uncensored
Season 2 E 4 • 11/03/2016
Professor Rich and his students try to figure out whether or not milk can get a person high.
Questionable ScienceS1 • E1What If Matthew McConaughey Could Fly? - Uncensored
Professor Rich turns to both science and religion to determine what would happen if Matthew McConaughey had the power of flight.
08/10/2015
Questionable ScienceS1 • E2What If Sneezing Were Racist? - Uncensored
Professor Rich conducts a sidewalk experiment and seeks answers from medical science to determine what the world would be like if sneezing were racist.
08/10/2015
Questionable ScienceS1 • E3What If the High Five Never Existed? - Uncensored
Rich interviews retired baseball player Dusty Baker about the origins of the high five and takes to the streets in search of an alternate gesture.
08/10/2015
Questionable ScienceS2 • E1Cats, Pt. 1 - Uncensored
Professor Rich wonders what would happen if cats became extinct, and a mysterious new student joins the class.
11/03/2016
Questionable ScienceS2 • E2Karate, Pt. 2 - Uncensored
After Professor Rich is put on probation, he and his students sneak around the school in search of a place to study alternative energy.
11/03/2016
Questionable ScienceS2 • E3E = MC2 - Uncensored
Professor Rich questions the veracity of Einstein's theory of relativity and asks Dave for dating advice.
11/03/2016
