06:23

New Timers
S1 • E1
Dip

Matt and Charlie make a dip to bring to a friend's post-apocalyptic meeting, but it quickly becomes clear that it's not the kind of event that calls for snacks.
10/27/2014
Full Ep
07:24

New Timers
S1 • E2
Monica

When Charlie invites a girl over to the apartment, he and Matt undertake a massive cleaning project to get the place ready.
10/27/2014
Full Ep
09:27

New Timers
S1 • E3
Outlet

Outlet - Matt and Charlie encounter a roaming band of soldiers that want access to their only working power outlet.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
07:33

New Timers
S2 • E1
Hat

Matt and Charlie cause trouble in their settlement after they discover a stockpile of valuable seeds.
09/14/2015
Full Ep
09:13

New Timers
S2 • E2
Script

After finding the finale script of one of Matt's favorite TV series, the guys organize a reading with the show's star.
09/14/2015
Full Ep
03:53

New Timers
S2 • E3
Election

When the settlement holds an election for a new leader, Charlie throws his hat in the ring.
09/14/2015
Full Ep
03:52

New Timers
S2 • E4
Diary

Charlie reads aloud from Matt's dream journal.
09/14/2015
Full Ep
11:37

New Timers
S2 • E5
Book

Matt and Charlie stumble upon a rooftop cult led by a very familiar figure.
09/14/2015
Full Ep
10:21

New Timers
S2 • E6
Party

While taking some time apart, Matt and Charlie each revisit their pre-Event lives.
09/14/2015
