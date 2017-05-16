@midnight with Chris Hardwick
June 12, 2017 - #NSFWGames
Season 4 E 117 • 06/12/2017
Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano and Kurt Braunohler of "The Big Sick" make up monster-inspired political slogans, guess the meaning of a mysterious tweet and create #NSFWGames.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E107May 16, 2017 - #BroQuotes
Rhea Seehorn, Taryn Manning and Jaime King make honest in-flight announcements, come up with #BroQuotes and list health-conscious clickbait articles.
05/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E108May 17, 2017 - #MakeASongBoring
Gilbert Gottfried, Whitney Cummings and Jesse Joyce roast politicians, come up with D.C.-based porn titles and #MakeASongBoring.
05/17/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E109Extended - May 18, 2017 - #NSFW90sShows - Uncensored
Vance Sanders, Bess Kalb and Murray Valeriano ponder old-school celebrity nudes, pitch #NSFW90sShows and imagine awful museums in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E110May 30, 2017 - #InternetBands
Horatio Sanz, Sebastian Bach and Alison Becker guess what's inside Donald Trump's monthly subscription box, order Ben & Jerry's in Australia and make up #InternetBands.
05/30/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E111May 31, 2017 - #SuperheroHistory
Tawny Newsome, Tim Baltz and Paul F. Tompkins of "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" caption a sexy Kenny G photo, study up on #SuperheroHistory and reveal "Star Wars" spoilers.
05/31/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E112Extended - June 1, 2017 - Uncensored
Wendy Liebman, Chuck Sklar and Doug Benson invent modern mafia nicknames, #AirYourGrievancesIn5Words and imagine awful pop-up restaurants in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E113June 5, 2017 - #BasketballTV
Jessica Lowe, Alan Yang and Jon Daly guess which movies Fox News will complain about this summer, name misspelled porn films and make up #BasketballTV.
06/05/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E114June 6, 2017 - #DogBroadway
"Downward Dog" stars Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Barry Rothbart welcome actual puppies to the stage, imagine how canines relieve stress and list #DogBroadway shows.
06/06/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E115June 7, 2017 - #MonsterAMovie
Lucy Davis, Sean Donnelly and Tom Rhodes #MonsterAMovie, write dating profiles for fish and imagine apps that a 10-year-old would create.
06/07/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E116Extended - June 8, 2017 - #ElderlyBeatlesSongs - Uncensored
"The Magicians" stars Olivia Dudley, Summer Bishil and Hale Appleman invent goth-friendly Disney rides and imagine #ElderlyBeatlesSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/09/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E118June 13, 2017 - #BadMovieSequels
Pauly Shore, Marcella Arguello and Mike Lawrence imagine what records Justin Bieber will break, pitch #BadMovieSequels and guess what celebrities are promoting on Instagram.
06/13/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E119June 14, 2017 - #DadTV
Comedians Wayne Brady, Greg Proops and Beth Dover visit the panel and celebrate Father's Day.
06/14/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E120Extended - June 15, 2017 - #AthleteSongs - Uncensored
Jerry Ferrara, Diona Reasonover and Ryan Stout list items in pricey collectable video games, sing #AthleteSongs and name 1880s pastimes in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E121June 19, 2017 - #AddAWomanImproveASong
"RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites Katya, Ginger Minj and Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 welcome Beyonce's twins into the world, #AddAWomanImproveASong and read the GOP.
06/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E122June 20, 2017 - #PoliticalShakespeare
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin and Kristen Schaal guess which extreme American ballpark sandwich is real, make up #PoliticalShakespeare and give voices to inanimate objects.
06/20/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E123June 21, 2017 - #MillennialFood
Kenny G, Jenny Zigrino and Ron Lynch share little-known royal traditions, guess what kind of severance package Uber's former CEO received and make up #MillennialFood.
06/21/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E124Extended - June 22, 2017 - #SummerAMovie - Uncensored
Dolph Ziggler, Emma Willmann and Jordan Morris toast comic strip characters, #SummerAMovie and name ways to get fired from "Star Wars" in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/23/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E125July 10, 2017 - #BreakfastHistory
Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher and Emily Fleming anticipate the amenities in Facebook's new town, help the Catholic Church appeal to millennials and cook up #BreakfastHistory.
07/10/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E126July 11, 2017 - #CowSongs
Howie Mandel, Mamrie Hart and David Koechner create campaign slogans for Pitbull, sing #CowSongs and make up modern SAT analogies.
07/11/2017
