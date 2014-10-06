The Midnight Beast

After the After, After Party - Stef's Story

Season 1 E 2 • 06/11/2014

Dru assumes the worst when he wakes up after a night of partying covered in what appears to be blood.

More

Watching

Full Ep
04:15

The Midnight Beast
S1 • E1
After the After, After Party - Ash's Story

Ash reminisces about his short-lived friendship with a fellow partygoer and pays tribute to his recently acquired tattoos.
06/10/2014
Full Ep
03:25

The Midnight Beast
S1 • E2
After the After, After Party - Stef's Story

Dru assumes the worst when he wakes up after a night of partying covered in what appears to be blood.
06/11/2014
Full Ep
04:02

The Midnight Beast
S1 • E3
After the After, After Party - Stef's Story - Uncensored

Stef accidentally creates a monstrous creature after throwing a half-eaten pork pie and a semen-covered tissue into the same trash bin.
06/12/2014
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021