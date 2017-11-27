The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
December 13, 2017 - Chris Matthews
Season 1 E 39 • 12/13/2017
Jordan finds a scapegoat for Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, visits Donald Trump's final rally of the year and sits down with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E29November 27, 2017 - Bill Browder
Jordan gives President Trump the thanks he deserves, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate sexism in Silicon Valley and chats with author Bill Browder.
11/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E30November 28, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
Jordan takes a closer look at Project Veritas, ponders the shape of the Earth with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with "How Not to Get Shot" author D.L. Hughley.
11/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E31November 29, 2017 - Danica Roem
Jordan addresses a nuclear threat to America, breaks down President Trump's plans to repeal net neutrality and sits down with Virginia Delegate-elect Danica Roem.
11/29/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E32November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer
Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E33December 4, 2017 - Kwame Alexander
Jordan celebrates the Republican tax plan victory, breaks down the proposed changes to concealed carry laws and sits down with poet Kwame Alexander.
12/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E34Extended - December 5, 2017 - Daniel Ellsberg
Jordan details Donald Trump's plans to shrink Utah's monuments, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to investigate campus free speech, and sits down with author Daniel Ellsberg.
12/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E35December 6, 2017 - Jennifer Egan
Jordan unpacks the IOC's decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Games, browses the Alt-Bible with Citizen Journalist Laura Grey and sits down with author Jennifer Egan.
12/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E36December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly
Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E37December 11, 2017 - John Della Volpe
Jordan defends Trump's soda habit, celebrates the rejection of fact-based smears against Roy Moore and talks with John Della Volpe about millennials' political futures.
12/11/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E38December 12, 2017 - Jessica Rosenworcel
Jordan predicts the results of the Alabama Senate race, discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and chats with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
12/12/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E40December 14, 2017 - Lauren Duca
Jordan describes the impact of voter suppression on the Trump family, looks back on the year's biggest stories and chats with Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca.
12/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E41January 2, 2018 - Natasha Bertrand
Jordan honors American hero Guy Fieri, imagines the possibilities for a MAGA Football League with Tim Baltz and chats with journalist Natasha Bertrand.
01/02/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E42January 3, 2018 - Jeff Goodell
Jordan breaks down President Trump and Steve Bannon's public feud, talks to Laura Grey about the U.S.'s mean girl tactics and sits down with author Jeff Goodell.
01/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E43January 4, 2018 - David Miliband
Jordan details the White House infighting over Michael Wolff's tell-all, dissects the editing of Milo Yiannopoulos's controversial book and sits down with David Miliband.
01/04/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E45January 9, 2018 - Brian Stelter
Jordan reveals unverified dirt on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sends Kobi Libii to investigate the Syrian refugee presence in Idaho and sits down with CNN's Brian Stelter.
01/09/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E46January 10, 2018 - Brian Klaas
Jordan discovers the dangers of bipartisanship, sends Kobi Libii to Lee Stranahan's citizen journalism school and chats with "The Despot's Apprentice" author Brian Klaas.
01/10/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E47January 11, 2018 - Jelani Cobb
Jordan warns of the dangers of the free press, learns the latest conservative trends from Niccole Thurman and Laura Grey, and chats with The New Yorker's Jelani Cobb.
01/11/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E49January 16, 2018 - Jessica Valenti
Jordan uncovers President Trump's most boring political scandal, warns of the insidious war on men and chats with "Sex Object" author Jessica Valenti.
01/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E50January 17, 2018 - Matt Gertz
Jordan sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to meet nominees for the Fake News Awards, learns a workout routine from Tim Baltz and chats with Media Matters fellow Matt Gertz.
01/17/2018
