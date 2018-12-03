Thank You, Goodnight
Joel Kim Booster (Featuring Shalewa Sharpe) - Uncensored
Season 1 E 2 • 03/12/2018
Joel Kim Booster hits up Grindr in between stand-up sets, and Shalewa Sharpe recalls a tense exchange at her father's memorial service.
Thank You, GoodnightS1 • E1Yamaneika Saunders (Featuring Alzo Slade) - Uncensored
Yamaneika Saunders gets into an argument with her Uber driver, and Alzo Slade explains why he always walks on the outside of the sidewalk.
03/12/2018
Thank You, GoodnightS1 • E3Casey James Salengo (Featuring Ryan Beck) - Uncensored
In between gigs, Casey James Salengo finds ordering dinner surprisingly difficult, and Ryan Beck looks back on his college days.
03/12/2018
Thank You, GoodnightS2 • E1Emmy Blotnick - Smacked in the Head with a Dead Bird - Uncensored
A dead pigeon falls on Emmy Blotnick’s head, so she asks a barber if she can wash her hair at his shop before her next show.
03/23/2019
Thank You, GoodnightS2 • E2Nore Davis - When You’re in Denial That You're a Side Piece - Uncensored
Nore Davis meets an old man who tries to convince him that he's his girlfriend's side piece.
03/24/2019
