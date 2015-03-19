This Is Not Happening
Mortality
Season 3 E 2 • 10/20/2016
Doug Stanhope was part of a love triangle that turned fatal, Lavell Crawford had a scary near-drowning moment, and Greg Behrendt experienced a cancer scare while on drugs.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E8Friendship
Joey Diaz shares his definition of true friendship, and Ari Shaffir and Pete Carboni remember getting separated while tripping on mushrooms for the first time.
03/19/2015
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E1Psychedelia
Henry Rollins and Dan Cummins join host Ari Shaffir to share stories about their psychedelic experiences.
02/24/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E2Crime
Jim Breuer reminisces about prank calling his workplace, Kurt Metzger talks about growing up as a Jehovah's Witness, and Ari tells a story about a dog with peculiar tastes.
03/01/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E3Romance
Kate Willett describes a sexual encounter at Burning Man, Kyle Kinane recalls an unromantic liaison with a teacher, and Nick Swardson tells the story of an accidental orgy.
03/09/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E4Bloodline
Bret Ernst recalls his angriest childhood moment, Moshe Kasher reveals how his friend bailed him out of a jam, and Hannah Friedman remembers her competitive monkey sister.
03/15/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E5Melee
Al Madrigal describes performing in front of a rough audience, Joe DeRosa unleashes his volatile temper, and Felipe Esparza recalls his youth as a reluctant gangster.
03/22/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E6Disaster
Ari Shaffir describes a messy trip to China, Nicole Byer shares the worst things she's done while drunk, and Ron White reveals the details of his quest for a missing tooth.
03/29/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E7Nostalgia
Artie Lange scores cocaine while dressed as a pig, Randall Park reluctantly returns to his middle school, and Steve Simeone performs for gang members.
04/05/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E8Karma
Ari Shaffir pretends to be an attorney, Sean Patton taunts his roommate and Joey Diaz talks about a dirty cop who sealed his own fate.
04/12/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E1Scumbag
Ari Shaffir reveals the grossest thing he's ever done to a friend, and Sal Vulcano explains why he once held a pair of pants for ransom.
10/13/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E2Mortality
Doug Stanhope was part of a love triangle that turned fatal, Lavell Crawford had a scary near-drowning moment, and Greg Behrendt experienced a cancer scare while on drugs.
10/20/2016
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E3Panic
Maria Bamford describes her nervous breakdown, Andrew W.K. remembers a nightmarish public performance, and Al Jackson explains a horrible show he was tricked into doing.
10/27/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E4Blunder
Ari Shaffir gets into the Christmas spirit, Brian Regan becomes the campaign manager for a dog, and Rory Scovel pinpoints the moment he grew up.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E5The Law
Louie Anderson gives lip to FBI agents who come to his house, Liza Treyger's drinking spirals out of control, and Bonnie McFarlane gets accused of burning her house down.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E6Romance
Big Jay Oakerson loses his virginity, Julian McCullough makes a giant mistake for love, and Bobby Lee ruins an orgy.
11/17/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E7Adventure
Sean Flannery narrowly survives a bad fall, Russell Peters performs for a Saudi prince, and Bert Kreischer gets involved in a sex show.
12/01/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E8Drugs
Ari Shaffir's scavenger hunt goes wrong, Steve Rannazzisi hangs out with Santa Claus, and Nick Thune experiences a fart that may have kept him out of jail.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E9Family
Tom Papa goes on an adventure with his fun uncle, Steve Simeone engages in an epic video game war, and Gastor Almonte becomes Batman.
12/15/2016
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E10Rage
Ali Siddiq plots to get revenge on a prison guard, Greg Fitzsimmons encounters a talented heckler, and Joey Diaz gets into a fight with a nun.
12/22/2016
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E1Filth
Howie Mandel confronts his germaphobia, Scott Thompson learns the meaning of "rock bottom," and Roy Wood Jr. meets the sex-crazed godfather of Miami bass.
02/02/2018
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021