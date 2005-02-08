RENO 911!

Spanish Mike Comes Back

Season 4 E 5 • 08/06/2006

Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.

RENO 911!
S3 • E8
Clemmy Marries a Dead Guy

Johnson tries to marry the late Hot Tub King of Reno, and Garcia and Williams discover the magical properties of Liberace's piano.
08/02/2005
RENO 911!
S3 • E9
Garcia's Secret Girlfriend

Dangle and the gang solve Reno's biggest mystery: who is Garcia's new girlfriend?
08/09/2005
RENO 911!
S3 • E10
Dangle's Son

While Dangle spends time with a beautiful young man who might be his son, the other deputies enjoy the new department Humvee.
08/16/2005
RENO 911!
S3 • E11
CSI: Reno

The deputies work as security guards when "CSI: Miami" comes to Reno, and Wiegel and Dangle get a homeless man into a bathtub.
08/23/2005
RENO 911!
S3 • E12
Naked Stake-Out

After a drug sting goes wrong, Dangle and Junior race back to the station on foot -- and naked.
08/30/2005
RENO 911!
S3 • E13
Wiegel and Craig Get Married

Good news and bad news for Wiegel: her boyfriend proposed, but he's going to be executed for multiple murders.
09/06/2005
RENO 911!
S4 • E1
Wiegel's Pregnant

Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
07/09/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E2
The Junior Bros.

While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.
07/16/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E3
Jet Ski Blues

The Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.
07/23/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E4
Rick's On It

Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E6
Son of a Chechekevitch

The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E8
Corporate Sponsor

Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E9
Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer

Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E10
Proposition C

As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E11
Reno Mounties

Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E12
Hodgepodge

The Reno Sheriff's Department takes more than seven hours to respond to a liquor store robbery.
04/29/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E13
Happy Anniversary

Dangle visits his ex-wife and her new husband on their anniversary, and the lady deputies stake out a lecherous meth dealer and his girlfriends.
05/06/2007
RENO 911!
S5 • E1
Jumping the Shark

Garcia breaks up Dangle's wedding in more ways than one, and Terry the prostitute finds someone to love.
01/16/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E2
Tommy Hawk

Tommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.
01/23/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E3
Kevlar for Her

The department's new bulletproof vests for women have an unexpected side effect: super knockers.
01/30/2008
