City People

Season 25 E 3 • 02/16/2022

Cartman is not happy when his mom gets a new job.

South Park
S21 • E5
Hummels & Heroin

Drugs are flowing into South Park. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
South Park
S21 • E6
Sons A Witches

This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch’s power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
South Park
S21 • E7
Doubling Down

Kyle doesn’t understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
South Park
S21 • E8
Moss Piglets

Jimmy and Timmy’s project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year’s science fair.
11/15/2017
South Park
S21 • E9
SUPER HARD PCness

PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
South Park
S21 • E10
Splatty Tomato

The children of South Park claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they’re frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
South Park
S24 • E1
The Pandemic Special

The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South Park
S24 • E2
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South Park
S25 • E1
Pajama Day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
South Park
S25 • E2
The Big Fix

Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
South Park
S25 • E3
City People

Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
South Park
S25 • E4
Back to the Cold War

A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
South Park
S25 • E5
Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

The boys find out that the joys of playing Airsoft come with the challenges of dealing with teenagers.
03/09/2022
South Park
S25 • E6
Credigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special

Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don’t understand what St. Patrick’s Day is really about.
03/16/2022
