South Park
The Hobbit
Season 17 E 10 • 12/11/2013
When Wendy tries to fix one of her girl friends up with Butters, she ends up in the counselor's office.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS17 • E1Let Go, Let Gov
Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS17 • E2Informative Murder Porn
The boys use the game of MINECRAFT as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS17 • E3World War Zimmerman
Cartman is deeply disturbed by a single person who he sees as a threat to all humanity. He races around the country to put an end to Patient Zero, the ticking time bomb that is Tolkien.
10/09/2013
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS17 • E4Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers
The Goth kids are being sent away to a camp for troubled children.
10/23/2013
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS17 • E5Taming Strange
When Ike hits puberty, he and Kyle start to grow apart. To save their relationship, Kyle takes Ike to see a live performance of Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS17 • E6Ginger Cow
Cartman's latest prank has brought about the necessary spiritual conditions for world peace. Religious leaders descend upon South Park to witness a Biblical prophecy that has been fulfilled. Cartman and Kyle are the only two at odds as the world embarks upon a thousand years of peace and harmony.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS17 • E7Black Friday
Anticipation for the biggest shopping day of the year is building. The dark days of winter are coming and that can only mean one thing: the fight to be the first in the mall on Black Friday has begun. The boys prepare to battle the crowds the day after Thanksgiving to get the best deal on the new gaming systems.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS17 • E8A Song of Ass and Fire
Hordes of souless shoppers approach the mall in anticipation of the Black Friday sales. The kids prepare for an epic battle where one faction's favorite gaming device will come out on top. Will Stan and Kyle's friendship survive Black Friday?
11/20/2013
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS17 • E9Titties and Dragons
The doors to the mall will finally open for the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether X-box or Sony will be the winner.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS17 • E10The Hobbit
Wendy tries to prove a point about how much pressure little girls feel to look like celebrities. Her latest soapbox issue gets her in trouble with everyone at school. It also gets Clyde a new girlfriend.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
47:20
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
46:47
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E1Pajama Day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E2The Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E3City People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021