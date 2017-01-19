YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Mideast Minute
Menu
Mideast Minute
Kushner
Season 1 E 2 • 01/20/2017
Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi reassures villagers that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is indeed qualified to take an active role in Middle East peace talks.
More
Watching
Full Ep
02:45
Mideast Minute
S1 • E1
Immigration
News anchor Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi lays out the case for why living in the U.S. isn't as great as it sounds.
01/19/2017
Full Ep
02:46
Mideast Minute
S1 • E2
Kushner
Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi reassures villagers that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is indeed qualified to take an active role in Middle East peace talks.
01/20/2017
Full Ep
01:50
Mideast Minute
S1 • E3
Oil
Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi tries to convince villagers to give up their economic dependence on oil.
01/20/2017
You may also like
2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30
Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central
Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021