Mideast Minute

Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi reassures villagers that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is indeed qualified to take an active role in Middle East peace talks.

Immigration

News anchor Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi lays out the case for why living in the U.S. isn't as great as it sounds.
01/19/2017
Oil

Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi tries to convince villagers to give up their economic dependence on oil.
01/20/2017
