John Oliver: Terrifying Times
John Oliver: Terrifying Times
Season 1 E 1 • 04/20/2008
John Oliver explains how to politely invade a country, why every American owes him a cup of tea and which creationist ideas are best.
Show More
Watching
Full Ep
56:37
Sign in to Watch
John Oliver: Terrifying Times
S1 • E1
John Oliver: Terrifying Times
John Oliver explains how to politely invade a country, why every American owes him a cup of tea and which creationist ideas are best.
04/20/2008
