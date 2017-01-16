The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero

Season 22 E 58 • 01/31/2017

President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E48
January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray

Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E49
January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer

President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
01/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E50
January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power

Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
01/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E51
January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy

Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
01/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E52
January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid

Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
01/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E53
January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
01/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E54
January 24, 2017 - Big Sean

Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
01/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E55
January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young

President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
01/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E56
January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne

Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
01/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E57
January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin

Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
01/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E59
February 1, 2017 - David Miliband

President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
02/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E60
February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood

President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
02/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E61
February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison

President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
02/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E62
February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh

President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
02/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E63
February 8, 2017 - Tracee Ellis Ross

Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate health care on CNN, Elizabeth Warren reacts to being silenced on the Senate floor, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "Black-ish."
02/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E64
February 9, 2017 - Laura Jane Grace

The Trump family is accused of using the White House for financial gain, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for Fashion Week and the Grammys, and Laura Jane Grace discusses "Tranny."
02/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E65
February 13, 2017 - Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi

President Trump meets with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Trevor profiles Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi discuss Teen Vogue.
02/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E67
February 15, 2017 - Mark Mazzetti

Trevor reflects on having a president with grandpa tendencies, Donald Trump weighs in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Mark Mazzetti discusses Russia's election hacking.
02/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E68
February 16, 2017 - Ezra Edelman

President Trump holds a turbulent press conference, Jordan Klepper talks to New Jersey residents living on Dick Street, and Ezra Edelman discusses "O.J.: Made in America."
02/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E70
February 21, 2017 - The Celebrity Appresident

Trevor examines Donald Trump's rocky presidential transition and scandalous ties to Russia, as well as the White House's contentious relationship with the media.
02/21/2017
