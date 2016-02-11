The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green
Season 22 E 29 • 11/28/2016
Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E19November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn
Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
11/02/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E20November 3, 2016 - Common
Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
11/03/2016
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E21November 7, 2016 - Jonathan Capehart
The FBI concludes its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just ahead of the 2016 election, Trevor urges viewers to vote, and Jonathan Capehart discusses the electoral map.
11/07/2016
Full Ep
44:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E22November 8, 2016 - Election Night Special
The Best F#@king News Team, Ana Marie Cox, Douglas Brinkley and Keegan-Michael Key join Trevor for live coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E23November 9, 2016 - John Stanton
After Donald Trump is elected president, Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj break down how women and Muslims are reacting, and John Stanton discusses BuzzFeed's election coverage.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E24November 10, 2016 - Deborah Lee James & Eric Fanning
Barack Obama meets President-elect Trump, Ronny Chieng finds new ways to poll the electorate, and Deborah Lee James and Eric Fanning discuss the transition of military power.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E25November 14, 2016 - Nate Silver & Adrian Grenier
President-elect Donald Trump backs down on key campaign promises, Nate Silver discusses FiveThirtyEight, and Adrian Grenier talks about the Lonely Whale Foundation.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E26November 15, 2016 - Desus Nice & The Kid Mero
Trevor compares Donald Trump to South African President Jacob Zuma, developing countries learn about U.S. democracy, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero discuss "Desus & Mero."
11/15/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E27November 16, 2016 - Wesley Lowery
Alt-right leader Steve Bannon joins the Trump administration, The Best F#@king News Team mourns the death of facts, and Wesley Lowery discusses "They Can't Kill Us All."
11/16/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E28November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip
President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
11/17/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E29November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green
Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
11/28/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E30November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali
The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
11/29/2016
Full Ep
25:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E31November 30, 2016 - Tomi Lahren
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Trump administration nominees Jeff Sessions and Steven Mnuchin, and "Tomi" host Tomi Lahren talks about being a voice for conservatism.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E32December 1, 2016 - Chelsea Handler
Trevor examines the initial route of the Dakota Access Pipeline, President-elect Trump names Michael Flynn national security adviser, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
12/01/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E33December 5, 2016 - Van Jones
Ben Carson is nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jordan Klepper attends Donald Trump's post-election tour, and Van Jones discusses "The Messy Truth."
12/05/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E34December 6, 2016 - John Legend
President-elect Trump raises eyebrows after talking to the president of Taiwan, Hasan Minhaj learns how the Navy is going green, and John Legend discusses "La La Land."
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E35December 7, 2016 - Brian Tyree Henry
Thomas Jefferson (Jordan Klepper) explains the Electoral College, Hasan Minhaj looks at criminals who go viral online, and Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in "Atlanta."
12/07/2016
Full Ep
22:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E36December 8, 2016 - Evan McMullin & DJ Khaled
President-elect Trump strikes a problematic deal with Carrier to keep jobs in the U.S., Evan McMullin talks about uniting Americans, and DJ Khaled discusses "The Keys."
12/08/2016
Full Ep
25:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E36December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama
Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
12/12/2016
Full Ep
23:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E38December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
12/13/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021