Resolutions

Quitting Smoking - Uncensored

Season 1 E 1 • 06/15/2018

Despite his best efforts to quit smoking, Ismael thinks the world is pushing him to keep up the habit.

More

Watching

Full Ep
02:57

Resolutions
S1 • E3
Getting Out of a Toxic Relationship - Uncensored

Ismael decides to finally end things with his robust Bulgarian girlfriend.
06/15/2018
Full Ep
04:06

Resolutions
S1 • E2
Finding a Job You Love - Uncensored

After quitting his job, Ismael has a hard time locking down new work.
06/15/2018
Full Ep
01:58

Resolutions
S1 • E1
Quitting Smoking - Uncensored

Despite his best efforts to quit smoking, Ismael thinks the world is pushing him to keep up the habit.
06/15/2018
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021