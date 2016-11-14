Typical Rick
Glock'N'Roll
Season 2 E 3 • 07/24/2017
Rick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.
More
Watching
Full Ep
05:48
Typical RickS1 • E1Headshot - Uncensored
Aspiring actor Gary finally moves to Los Angeles to follow his dreams, but finds that his roommate, Rick, keeps stealing his thunder.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:00
Typical RickS1 • E2Up in the Club - Uncensored
Rick and Gary turn a wild night on the town into a party at their apartment.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
06:48
Typical RickS1 • E3The Antisocial Network - Uncensored
Gary agrees to let Rick take over his Instagram account after Amy tells him that he needs to up his social media game.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
05:34
Typical RickS1 • E4Sit Down Stand Up - Uncensored
Gary tries his hand at stand-up comedy in order to expand his range, but makes the mistake of bringing Rick along to his first gig.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
10:07
Typical RickS1 • E5Schmooze You Lose - Uncensored
Things take an ugly turn when Gary and Rick play charades at a TV star's party.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:54
Typical RickS1 • E6The Audition - Uncensored
Gary psyches himself up for a major audition in which he must perform with a British accent.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:26
Typical RickS2 • E1Zombie: Impossible
While acting as zombie extras on the set of "Zombie: Impossible," Gary and Rick make two very different impressions on the director.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
06:58
Typical RickS2 • E2Nochella
Gary and Rick's trip to Coachella gets sidelined when Gary suffers intense hallucinations after drinking Rick's mushroom tea.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
06:14
Typical RickS2 • E3Glock'N'Roll
Rick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
10:25
Typical RickS2 • E4Southern Uncomfort
In an attempt to impress a woman from Alabama, Gary and Rick pretend to be good ol' boys from the South.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
10:07
Typical RickS2 • E5Mr. Gaybar
Gary has a chance encounter with a producer at the bar where Rick works.
07/24/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
The Daily ShowS28 Desi Lydic Takes Over as Guest Host of The Daily Show
Correspondent extraordinaire Desi Lydic takes over guest hosting duties as she begins her week leading The Daily Show on all-new episodes, starting Monday, April 24, at 11/10c.
04/20/2023
Trailer
01:40
Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Returns
Nora, Edmund, Wally and Grandma are taking on new challenges and new identities on Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, premiering April 26, at 10:30/9:30c.
04/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Really Goes for It on Season 3
Nora is really, really, really trying to be an adult this time, and the results speak for themselves when Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres April 26 at 10:30/9:30c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022