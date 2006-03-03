Comedy Central Presents

John Caparulo

Season 10 E 15 • 04/07/2006

John Caparulo describes the downside of travel, recalls weird neighborhood yard sales and discusses living with exotic pets.

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E5
Steve Byrne

Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E6
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E7
Ted Alexandro

Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E8
Greg Fitzsimmons

Greg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.
03/17/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E9
Megan Mooney

Megan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."
03/17/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E10
Tammy Pescatelli

Tammy Pescatelli recalls performing at a Playboy benefit, explains the dangers of breast implants and weighs in on modern fashion trends.
03/24/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E11
Jon Reep

Jon Reep shares his love of beer, demonstrates his childhood dance moves and impersonates an NFL referree.
03/24/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E12
Todd Barry

Todd Barry returns from a camp in Tahiti to share his story of a botched date with Julia Roberts and describes his great new apartment.
03/31/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E13
Arj Barker

Arj Barker expresses his disgust with Halloween's urban legend laziness, Citibank's terrible spelling and Google's haughty search suggestions.
03/31/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E14
Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson debuts a sexy new fragrance for men, explains his picky dating habits and wonders why people need reminders to not bring bombs on planes.
04/07/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E16
Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler recalls his experience with marijuana in Amsterdam, examines the downside to the civil rights movement and describes his aversion to astrology.
04/14/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E17
Comedy Central Presents Pat Dixon

Pat Dixon talks about his experiences with drugs, explains why "fiance" is a more appealing term than "spouse" and justifies his preference for mid-level hotels.
04/14/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Brian Kiley

Brian Kiley recalls his wife’s unusual pregnancy cravings, his uncle’s unfortunate hunting accident and planning his marriage proposal.
04/21/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Ben Bailey

Ben Bailey explains why married life is incompatible with strip clubs, marvels at the stench of New York City and describes his misadventures on the subway.
04/21/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E20
Peter Berman

Peter Berman explains why Las Vegas is simultaneously the best and the worst, why he always roots for the umpire, and why he stayed in a bad relationship for way too long.
04/28/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E21
Becky Pedigo

Becky Pedigo shares stories about bombing in country western bars, cutting her own hair and her mother's racist safety advice.
04/28/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E22
Bill Santiago

Bill Santiago explains why Spanglish is the perfect American language, recalls being a "Founding Papi" in a school play and waxes nostalgic for White Castle sliders.
05/05/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E23
Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia explains how bad credit can have its advantages, lists which airlines terrorists shouldn't mess with and discusses his grandparents' contentious marriage.
05/05/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E24
Comedy Central Presents Kyle Cease

Kyle Cease thinks adults deserve recess more than kids, that real life should have cheat codes and that SunnyD is just the best worst beverage option.
05/12/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E1
Marc Maron

Marc Maron waxes philosophical about how bitter Jesus would be at age 50, the challenges of having a bipolar dad and how to make Earth a properly functioning planet.
01/12/2007
