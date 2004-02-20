Comedy Central Presents
Greg Giraldo
Season 8 E 18 • 04/02/2004
Greg Giraldo lays out solutions for many of life's problems, including how to solve a reindeer shortage, how to raise fireproof children and how to treat the elderly.
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E8Jimmy Shubert
Jimmy Shubert gives his take on frog licking, office rage and stoic fish.
02/20/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E10Vanessa Hollingshead
Vanessa Hollingshed talks about unrealistic beauty standards, performing for the troops and why her curly hair is like a drug addict living on top of her head.
02/27/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E10Comedy Central Presents Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui explains that being the Taco Bell dog isn’t an aphrodisiac, that Americans are just cocky teenagers and that there’s not such thing as “honorable combat.”
02/27/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E11Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia discusses the struggles of trying to lose weight, the dating world and drinking in a laundromat.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E12Doug Benson
Doug Benson offers his marijuana-infused perspective on "The Vagina Monologues" and describes his efforts to be a more relatable comedian.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E13Tom Cotter
Tom Cotter talks about his Irish and Scottish heritage, drinking too much on a plane and the changing lexicon of English.
03/12/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E15Bob Oschack
Bob Oschack explains why marriage in L.A. is like a drug, why babies are better than lazy friends and why New York needs the south more than the south needs New York.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E14Demetri Martin
Demetri Martin believes having a stutter is a good thing, thinks drunken backseat drivers are dangerous and explains why he avoids escalators.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E17Vince Morris
Vince Morris discuss his dad’s propensity for smoking in the dark, his annoyance with mispronunciations and the subjectivity of the English language.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E16Gene Pompa
Gene Pompa talks about getting typecast as a Latino criminal, reflects on his Southern California upbringing and describes how he spices up his sex life.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E20Jimmy Dore
Jimmy Dore describes the kinds of tattoos librarians might have, recalls attending Catholic school and reveals his attraction to Jude Law.
04/09/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E19Dwayne Perkins
Dwayne Perkins compares living in New York City to living in L.A., gives dating advice to men and explains what it likes to visit Africa as a black man.
04/09/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E23Rudy Rush
Rudy Rush talks about the struggles of dating, compares how men and women deal with breakups and explains why he never went to his parents for help with math homework.
05/07/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E25Tig Notaro
Tig Notaro describes nonsensical SkyMall items, wonders what her cat is thinking and learns about cultural sensitivity from Barbies.
05/14/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E26Stella
Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black and David Wain of Stella recite Irish limericks, demonstrate New England accents and describe a perfect summer day.
05/14/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E22Paul Mercurio
Paul Mercurio is still poor enough that finding $10 is a big deal, thinks God is passive agressive and believes there’s nothing more humbling than a full-length mirror.
05/21/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E21Clinton Jackson
Clinton Jackson talks about finding things to say to his cat, why he’s too childish to be a father and why a black circus ringmaster isn’t exactly a civil right hero.
05/21/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E25Comedy Central Presents Paul Gilmartin
Paul Gilmartin explains why a terrorist attack in Vegas would go unnoticed, why footie pajamas make kids feel invincible and why he’d believe Hall & Oates over the Bible.
05/28/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E27Cory Kahaney
Cory Kahaney discusses the drawbacks of being married to an ethical lawyer, her skepticism of yoga’s spiritualism, and the tactless way men ask for morning sex.
05/28/2004
