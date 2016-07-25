Swagasaurus
Get Ghost - Uncensored
Season 3 E 3 • 08/01/2016
James Davis explains why people have to go ghost once in a while, especially when they're stuck with their family.
SwagasaurusS1 • E7Trap
James dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E6Cuffin' Season
James ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E3F**kboy - Uncensored
James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E1Meeking - Uncensored
James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E4Salty
James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E2Thirsty
According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E7Thot
If you were under the impression that the term "thot" was just an abbreviation for "thought," you were very wrong.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E5Woes - Uncensored
You may not know this, but your closest friends aren't your squad -- they're actually your woes.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS3 • E1Fam
James Davis explains that your fam isn't limited to your blood relations.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS3 • E2Fire - Uncensored
If people refer to their food as "fire," you can be sure it's the best of the best.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS3 • E4Smashing
The word "smash" has more meanings than anyone may have realized.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS3 • E5Tricking
James Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS4 • E1Bae
According to James Davis, you can have multiple baes without cheating on your significant other.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS5 • E1Bodied
James Davis bodies this episode, and if you don't know what that means, he'll explain.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS4 • E2Major Key
Like DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you too can share your major keys for success.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS5 • E2Clap Back
Next time someone disses you or someone you care about, you better clap back with some verbal heat of your own.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS4 • E3KK - Uncensored
James Davis helpfully explains what KK means, saving you from looking as lame as Kanye West.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS5 • E3Drag
What you may refer to as putting people in their place, the internet calls dragging.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS5 • E4Glo Up
James Davis uses Khloe Kardashian to explain what the term "glo up" means.
08/01/2016
