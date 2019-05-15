The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 14, 2017 - Nicey Nash
Season 23 E 36 • 12/14/2017
Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
S24 • E111The Daily Show with Trevor NoahIt's 2020 24/7
The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
05/15/2019
Full Ep
21:29
S24 • E110The Daily Show with Trevor NoahWhat in the World?
The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
21:15
S24 • E77The Daily Show with Trevor NoahYou're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
Full Ep
21:15
S24 • E76The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
Full Ep
21:14
S24 • E75The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThis Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:15
S24 • E74The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
21:15
S24 • E14The Daily Show with Trevor NoahFilling the Swamp
The Daily Show takes stock of some of the most corrupt and unqualified people to make it into Donald Trump's orbit, including Scott Pruitt, Stephen Miller and Brett Kavanaugh.
10/25/2018
Full Ep
21:14
S24 • E13The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA 100% Trump-Free Show Vol. 2
The Daily Show provides a much-needed reprieve from Donald Trump-centric news, including speculation about Bert and Ernie, and deer overpopulation in Staten Island.
10/24/2018
Full Ep
21:14
S24 • E12The Daily Show with Trevor NoahBig Little Allies
The Daily Show looks at the tactless and flat-out weird way Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders since he became president.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:28
S23 • E166The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - September 11, 2018 - Mitski
President Trump continues his tradition of behaving badly on 9/11, Michael Kosta examines a midterm race in Orange County, CA, and musician Mitski discusses "Be the Cowboy."
09/11/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S23 • E5The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - October 16, 2017 - Common
From Chicago, Trevor examines the politicization of the Windy City, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how former gang members are reducing crime rates, and Common discusses "Marshall."
10/16/2017
Full Ep
21:29
S23 • E2The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
21:14
S23 • E66The Daily Show with Trevor NoahMy Super Tweet 16
My Super Tweet 16 - Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
Full Ep
21:16
S23 • E39The Daily Show with Trevor NoahIt's the End of the Year as We Know It
The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
Full Ep
21:16
S23 • E67The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA 100% Trump-Free Show
A 100% Trump-Free Show - In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
S23 • E65The Daily Show with Trevor NoahLadies Night
Ladies Night - The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
Full Ep
21:15
S23 • E68The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Unpresidential Day Special
The Unpresidential Day Special - In honor of President's' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
Full Ep
21:16
S23 • E38The Daily Show with Trevor NoahYou're Fired: In Memoriam
The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
21:16
S23 • E40The Daily Show with Trevor NoahOut of Office 2017
The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
S23 • E64The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II
The Russian Scandal: The Creme de la Kremlin II - The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments of from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
