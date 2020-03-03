The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci
Season 25 E 79 • 03/26/2020
Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
More
Watching
Full Ep
29:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E69March 3, 2020 - 2020 Super Tuesday Primary Special
Trevor and Ronny Chieng cover Super Tuesday live, Desi Lydic interviews an X-rated activist, and author David Plouffe discusses "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump."
03/03/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E70Extended - March 4, 2020 - Judith Heumann
Trevor gives his next-day analysis of Super Tuesday, Lewis Black rails against the scourge of "sharenting," and activist Judith Heumann discusses her book "Being Heumann."
03/04/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E71Extended - March 5, 2020 - Nneka Ogwumike
Trevor examines the "forever chemicals" problem, Dulce Sloan blasts America's lack of statues honoring women, and Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike discusses the WNBPA.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
25:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E72Extended - March 9, 2020 - Mikki Kendall
Trevor covers the effects of the coronavirus in Italy and the U.S., Jaboukie Young-White offers tips on staying coronavirus-free, and Mikki Kendall discusses "Hood Feminism."
03/09/2020
Full Ep
25:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E73Extended - March 10, 2020 - Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
The coronavirus leads to widespread "social distancing" in the U.S., Trevor unveils Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discuss "Stamped."
03/10/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E74Extended - March 11, 2020 - Bill de Blasio & Dave Burd
The WHO declares the coronavirus a global pandemic, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about the city's response to coronavirus concerns, and actor Dave Burd discusses "Dave."
03/11/2020
Full Ep
27:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E75March 12, 2020 - Octavia Spencer
The NBA suspends its season indefinitely, President Trump addresses the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, and Octavia Spencer chats about "Self Made."
03/12/2020
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E76March 23, 2020 - The Daily Social Distancing Show
Trevor covers global coronavirus news, Desi Lydic describes life as a round-the-clock parent, and Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta weigh in on Trump's Best Word Bracket.
03/23/2020
Full Ep
24:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E77March 24, 2020 - DJ D-Nice
President Trump itches for a premature end to social distancing, Michael Kosta gets to know his neighbors via binoculars, and DJ D-Nice talks "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."
03/24/2020
Full Ep
22:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E78March 25, 2020 - Dr. Vivek Murthy
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Ronny Chieng gives a dispatch from Australia, and Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses challenges facing medical professionals and his book "Together."
03/25/2020
Full Ep
23:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E79March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci
Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
26:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E80March 30, 2020 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor likens President Trump to Joe Exotic from "Tiger King," Jaboukie Young-White interviews Dr. Peter Hotez, and California Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the coronavirus.
03/30/2020
Full Ep
23:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E81March 31, 2020 - Kevin Love
Trevor and his correspondents try to determine what day it is, and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love discusses his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the pandemic.
03/31/2020
Full Ep
23:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E82April 1, 2020 - Gretchen Whitmer
President Trump suddenly gets serious about the coronavirus, Ronny Chieng catches up with Andrew Yang, and Trevor interviews Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about COVID-19.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
32:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E83April 2, 2020 - Bill Gates
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Roy Wood Jr. goes into battle mode against COVID-19, and Bill Gates weighs in on the cause of the pandemic and the resources needed to end it.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
24:07
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E84April 6, 2020 - Jennifer Garner
Trevor enlists his correspondents to help him figure out how to make a protective mask, and actress Jennifer Garner discusses her charitable initiative, Save with Stories.
04/06/2020
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E85April 7, 2020 - Gita Gopinath
Wisconsin holds its primary election despite the pandemic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cap off Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Trevor interviews IMF economist Gita Gopinath.
04/07/2020
Full Ep
25:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E86April 8, 2020 - Roxane Gay
Black Americans get hit hardest by COVID-19, Dulce Sloan roasts the backgrounds of news anchor footage, and Roxane Gay discusses her effort to help during the pandemic crisis.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
24:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E87April 9, 2020 - Darren Walker
Divorces increase due to pandemic lockdowns, Jordan Klepper learns about doomsday preparation, and Darren Walker discusses the threat COVID-19 poses to incarcerated Americans.
04/09/2020
Full Ep
26:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E88April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
04/13/2020
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E89April 14, 2020 - Christina Koch
President Trump insists he has total authority over the states, The Daily Show correspondents offer video chatting etiquette, and astronaut Christina Koch chats with Trevor.
04/14/2020
Highlight
02:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Dos and Don'ts of Video Chatting with The Daily Show Correspondents
The Daily Show correspondents provide a handy guide to the social rules and expectations of video chatting etiquette to help people navigate the world of telecommuting.
04/14/2020
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Christina Koch - Social Distancing Advice From a Recently Returned Astronaut
NASA astronaut Christina Koch reflects on coming back from her historic 11-month mission in space and offers her unique perspective on how to cope with social distancing.
04/14/2020
Highlight
03:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89A Ray of Sunshine - LEGO's PPE Assist, "Ghosts" with a Good Cause & WWE as an Essential Business
The LEGO toy company churns out protective masks, volunteers masquerade as ghosts in Indonesia to encourage people to stay home, and WWE is deemed an essential business.
04/14/2020
Highlight
02:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89COVID-19 Travels on Shoes, a Sudden Pandemic Surge in Russia & A Coronavirus Sequel in South Korea
COVID-19 could be transmitted via shoes, Vladimir Putin delivers a humble message about the coronavirus in Russia, and South Korea experiences a resurgence of the virus.
04/14/2020
Highlight
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Trump Weighs Reopening the Country and Insists He Has Total Power to End State Shutdowns
President Trump announces a task force to determine when to reopen the U.S. and angrily asserts king-like powers over the states during a press conference.
04/14/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021