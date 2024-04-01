The Daily Show
April 17, 2024 - Orlando Bloom
Season 29 E 35 • 04/17/2024
Josh Johnson tries to land a spot on Donald Trump's jury, Dulcé Sloan visits a Black-owned wine tour in Georgia, and Orlando Bloom discusses his docuseries "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge."
S29 • E25The Daily ShowApril 1, 2024 - Lina Khan
Jon Stewart analyzes the bait-and-switch promises of artificial intelligence, and Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan discusses monopolies, antitrust laws and corporate collusion.
04/01/2024
23:28
S29 • E26The Daily ShowApril 2, 2024 - Colin Allred
Desi Lydic celebrates the skyrocketing popularity of women's basketball, Michael Kosta meets an NYC "ghost plates" buster, and 2024 Senate hopeful Colin Allred lays out his plans for Texas.
04/02/2024
24:00
S29 • E27The Daily ShowApril 3, 2024 - Alison Brie
Desi Lydic explores conservatives' outrage over a harmless calendar coincidence, Charlamagne Tha God breaks down the flaws of DEI, and Alison Brie chats about her series "Apples Never Fall."
04/03/2024
23:49
S29 • E28The Daily ShowApril 4, 2024 - Sebastian Junger and Ken Harbaugh
Desi Lydic explains Nebraska's crucial role in the 2024 election, Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng brace for the eclipse, and Sebastian Junger and Ken Harbaugh discuss "Against All Enemies."
04/04/2024
30:49
S29 • E29The Daily ShowApril 8, 2024 - Christiane Amanpour
Jon Stewart looks at eclipse conspiracy theories and the U.S.'s delicate treatment of Israel, and Christiane Amanpour outlines the need for strong political leadership in the Middle East.
04/08/2024
23:49
S29 • E30The Daily ShowApril 9, 2024 - Alex Garland
Michael Kosta explores Arizona's Civil War-era abortion ban and Donald Trump's ever-changing views on reproductive rights, and director Alex Garland discusses "Civil War."
04/09/2024
23:47
S29 • E31The Daily ShowApril 10, 2024 - Vampire Weekend
Michael Kosta and Troy Iwata try to pinpoint the ideal youthful candidate for a Supreme Court spot, and Vampire Weekend performs "Mary Boone" from their album "Only God Was Above Us."
04/10/2024
24:01
S29 • E32The Daily ShowApril 11, 2024 - Hanif Abdurraqib
Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper offer their bro-iest takes on abortion, a new service saves politicians from embarrassing falls, and Hanif Abdurraqib discusses "There's Always This Year."
04/11/2024
23:40
S29 • E33The Daily ShowApril 15, 2024 - David E. Sanger
Jon Stewart is baffled by the current "teams" in the Middle East, the news team debates which historical martyr Donald Trump resembles most, and author David E. Sanger talks "New Cold Wars."
04/15/2024
23:51
S29 • E34The Daily ShowApril 16, 2024 - Mayan Lopez
Dulcé Sloan and Jordan Klepper check in on jury selection at Donald Trump's trial, John Leguizamo breaks down the importance of Latino voters, and Mayan Lopez chats about "Lopez vs. Lopez."
04/16/2024
23:39
S29 • E36The Daily ShowApril 18, 2024 - Brittney Spencer
Dulcé Sloan covers Speaker Mike Johnson's clash with fellow Republicans in Congress, Josh Johnson learns the art of tax evasion, and Brittney Spencer discusses her album "My Stupid Life."
04/18/2024
38:02
S29 • E37The Daily ShowApril 22, 2024 - Salman Rushdie
Jon Stewart and Jessica Williams debate the media's sensationalist coverage of Donald Trump's mundane trial, and Salman Rushdie discusses "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder."
04/22/2024
23:59
S29 • E38The Daily ShowApril 23, 2024 - Stephanie Kelton
Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng explore Donald Trump's "torturous" time in court, Joe Biden shares a startling family story, and economist Stephanie Kelton discusses "Finding the Money."
04/23/2024
23:38
S29 • E39The Daily ShowApril 24, 2024 - Andy Kim
Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng break down a Tennessee bill to arm schoolteachers, Michael Kosta explores America's pickleball craze, and New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim discusses his Senate bid.
04/24/2024
23:49
S29 • E40The Daily ShowApril 25, 2024 - Kyle Chayka
Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper explore the dangers of police presence at college protests against the war in Gaza, and Kyle Chayka discusses "Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture."
04/25/2024
23:59
S29 • E41The Daily ShowMay 6, 2024 - Jonathan Haidt
Jordan Klepper looks at Governor Kristi Noem's war on dogs, Josh Johnson won't take sides in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap beef, and Jonathan Haidt discusses "The Anxious Generation."
05/06/2024
23:57
S29 • E42The Daily ShowMay 7, 2024 - Lexi Freiman
Jordan Klepper and Troy Iwata suffer through Stormy Daniels's TMI testimony, Desi Lydic discovers a lucrative way to save the planet, and Lexi Freiman talks about "The Book of Ayn."
05/07/2024
23:57
S29 • E43The Daily ShowMay 8, 2024 - Matt Damon
Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic analyze RFK Jr.'s startling health revelation, Lewis Black calls out Tesla's dismal profits and truck recall, and Matt Damon discusses "Kiss the Future."
05/08/2024
23:48
S29 • E44The Daily ShowMay 9, 2024 - John Della Volpe
Jon Stewart calls out fake outrage on the right and confronts his own political shame, and John Della Volpe discusses "Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America."
05/09/2024
23:57
S29 • E45The Daily ShowMay 13, 2024 - Ilana Glazer
Jon Stewart breaks down Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial and the legal loopholes allowing members of Congress to gain wealth and power, and Ilana Glazer chats about her movie "Babes."
05/13/2024
