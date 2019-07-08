The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross

Season 24 E 150 • 09/05/2019

Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E153
Extended - August 7, 2019 - Michael Bennet & Natasha Lyonne

Democrats blast President Trump for his inaction on white supremacy and guns, Sen. Michael Bennet discusses his White House bid, and Natasha Lyonne chats about "Russian Doll."
08/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E154
Extended - August 8, 2019 - Meek Mill

The owner of Equinox draws outrage for planning a Trump fundraiser, Turkmenistan's dictator appears in a video to prove he's not dead, and Meek Mill discusses "Free Meek."
08/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E156
Extended - August 13, 2019 - Burna Boy

Advertisers distance themselves from Tucker Carlson over his comments downplaying white supremacy, and Burna Boy discusses and performs songs from his album "African Giant."
08/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E147
August 14, 2019 - Bill de Blasio & Jada Pinkett Smith

Trevor wonders if President Trump is trying to get Melania deported, Bill de Blasio talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Red Table Talk."
08/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E158
Donsplaining

The Daily Show puzzles over some of Donald Trump's most baffling attempts to explain how the world works, including his takes on 5G, windmills, trade deals and more.
08/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E9948
Leading Ladies

The Daily Show looks at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stand for equal pay.
08/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E9947
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White

The Daily Show celebrates correspondent Jaboukie Young-White's best work, including his trip to the Pittsburgh Equality March and his look at socialism's rising popularity.
08/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E9946
Crazy Rich Nation

The Daily Show takes a look at the shady business that rich people have been up to lately, including Robert Kraft's prostitution charges and the college admissions bribery scandal.
08/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E162
September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore

President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
09/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E149
Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader

Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E151
September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski

Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E152
Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith

President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E153
Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg

Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E168
September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special

In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E155
Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor

Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"
09/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E166
September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle

Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E171
Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey

An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E168
Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden

Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E169
Extended - September 24, 2019 - Gavin Newsom

Nancy Pelosi launches an impeachment inquiry, Ronny Chieng refuses to get his hopes up about President Trump's downfall, and California Governor Gavin Newsom stops by.
09/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E174
September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon

President Trump releases a summary of his call with Ukraine's president, Roy Wood Jr. covers a 2020 GOP primary debate, and Nick Cannon talks about his diverse career.
09/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E174
On Location at Business Insider's GOP Primary Debate

Roy Wood Jr. attends a Republican primary debate of candidates challenging President Trump in 2020 and has a disturbing sit-down with White House hopeful Bill Weld.
09/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E174
Boris Johnson's Tech-Paranoid U.N. Speech, Robot Gymnastics & Explosive Dry Shampoo

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson rants about invasive technology at the U.N., Boston Dynamics shows off its gymnast robot, and a Missouri woman's dry shampoo bottle explodes.
09/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E174
The Fantastic, Absolutely Tremendous Road to Impeachment - The Trump-Zelensky Phone Transcript

Congressional Democrats and Republicans give wildly different takes on a summarized transcript of President Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
09/25/2019
