At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, October 20, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 4 E 12 • 10/20/2016

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Brent Weinbach and Kate Micucci read motherly campaign promises, list #SexyHorror and meet a "real" millennial voter in this extended, uncensored episode.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E2
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and Brendon Walsh come up with alternative vice presidential debate questions, create #LessSexySongs and list senior citizen crimes.
10/04/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E3
Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Bob Saget, Rich Eisen and Greg Proops name physical attributes that Trump and Pence might lie about, #AddSportsRuinAMovie and recite lesser-known Johnnie Cochran rhymes.
10/05/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E4
Extended - Thursday, October 6, 2016 - Uncensored

Tom Lennon, Alex Edelman and Heather Anne Campbell guess what would happen #IfMyLaptopCouldTalk and pander to furries in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/06/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E5
Monday, October 10, 2016

Danielle Panabaker, Kurt Braunohler and Brian Posehn guess what inspired undecided voter Ken Bone's debate outfit, list #KenBoneFacts and create fake villains for "The Flash."
10/10/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E6
Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Bobby Lee, Al Jackson and Ron Funches weigh in on the future of Samsung, list #GuyFieriBooks and imagine the flashy perks found on Air Force One.
10/11/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E7
Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Russell Peters, Erinn Hayes and Yassir Lester make up cinematic analogies for the presidential election, meet undecided voter Ken Bone and describe what #MyLastTweetWillBe.
10/12/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E8
Extended - Thursday, October 13, 2016 - Uncensored

Randy Liedtke, Marcella Arguello and Ramon Rivas II make up #WokeMovies and learn the importance of voting from a creepy clown in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/13/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E9
Monday, October 17, 2016

Robert Kirkman, Jonah Ray and Adam Conover follow up on a cliffhanger from a previous episode, describe the odd ways fans show support for musicians and list #VideoGameCelebs.
10/17/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E10
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Matthew Broussard, Carmen Lynch and Jesse Joyce come clean about the damaging things they've said, list Melania Trump's potential goals as first lady and #AddAMovieRuinAMovie.
10/18/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E11
Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Andrew Orvedahl, Ben Roy and Adam Cayton-Holland determine how Julian Assange will pass the time without internet access, list #PoliticalFoods and debate hot-button issues.
10/19/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E13
Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Brandon Johnson, Mary Lynn Rajskub and David Koechner list #BaseballBands, hear from former President George W. Bush (Will Ferrell) and comment on political artwork.
10/25/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E14
Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn of "Superstore" list meme-related lawsuits, try out awkward pickup lines and make up #NicerRap.
10/26/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E15
Extended - Thursday, October 27, 2016 - Uncensored

Jenny Zigrino, Chris Garcia and Jordan Morris update Bible verses, list Hillary Clinton's squad goals and tell #ScaryStoriesIn5Words in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/27/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E16
Monday, October 31, 2016

Kevin Pereira, April Richardson and Moshe Kasher break down a misspelled anti-Hillary Clinton slogan, list raunchy NFL penalties and make up #CandySongs.
10/31/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E17
Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Dana Gould, Nate Mooney and Janet Varney of "Stan Against Evil" spread rumors about Donald Trump, list life-extending internet activities and make up #SexySuperheroes.
11/01/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E18
Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Jim Norton, Jena Friedman and Ryan Stout list horrible celebrity memoirs, learn about the negative side effects of male birth control and envision the #2016ElectionInAMovie.
11/02/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E19
Extended - Thursday, November 3, 2016 - Uncensored

Tiffany Haddish, Brian Huskey and Jim Jefferies gripe about Starbucks cups, get the Devil's take on the election and try #5WordSeduction in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/03/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E20
Monday, November 7, 2016

Johnathan Fernandez, Alice Wetterlund and Jordan Rock give a toast with flaming drinks, explain why #ImVotingBecause and guess what busy people are on their way to accomplish.
11/07/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E21
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Paul F. Tompkins, Whitney Cummings and Ron Funches relive odd campaign gaffes, imagine life in Canada and sum up the #2016ElectionIn3Words in this live election night episode.
11/09/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E22
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Megan Neuringer, Vladimir Caamano and Chris D'Elia imagine how Barack Obama will break the ice with President-elect Donald Trump and make up #WeedQuotes.
11/09/2016
