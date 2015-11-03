@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, April 8, 2015
Season 2 E 86 • 04/08/2015
Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Horatio Sanz write pickup lines for an oversexed rodent, list #BirdBands and retitle bizarre performance-art pieces.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E74Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Emily Heller, Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke learn about a regrettably named men's shelter, #MakeAMovieHealthy and guess which bizarre PSAs are real.
03/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E76Monday, March 16, 2015
Alice Wetterlund, Ricky Velez and Jesse Joyce #MakeACelebrityIrish, write business slogans for questionable companies and come up with awful tourist destinations.
03/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E77Tuesday, March 17, 2015
April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E78Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
03/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E79Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored
David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E80Monday, March 23, 2015
Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E81Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E82Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Steve Agee, Tom Lennon and #PointsMe comedian Chris Cubas watch the "Entourage" movie trailer, list #FantasyCelebs, translate emoji and write inappropriate acrostic poems.
03/25/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E84Monday, April 6, 2015
Justin Willman, Jade Catta-Preta and Doug Benson imagine #MyTombstoneIn5Words, announce bizarre sporting events and come up with overly specific automatic text replies.
04/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E85Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Jessimae Peluso, Adam Ray and Andrew Santino learn about new Rand Paul campaign merchandise, #RuinADrink and list irrational fears that parents have about the Internet.
04/07/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E88Monday, April 13, 2015
Arden Myrin, Guy Branum and Mike Lawrence make up spoilers for the new "Terminator" sequel, list #CollegeMovies and come up with job skills for questionable LinkedIn users.
04/13/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E89Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Adam Cayton-Holland and Kurt Braunohler guess what group now has access to medical marijuana, describe their #5WordMoneyProblems and play Never Have I Ever.
04/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E90Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar and Chris D'Elia learn the truth about Dennis Quaid's meltdown, list #Bandwiches and come up with frequently asked questions about Coachella.
04/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E92Monday, April 20, 2015
Steve Agee, Ron Funches and T.J. Miller play F/M/K with blockbuster movies, come up with #420Regrets and list some of TIME magazine's 100 Least Influential People.
04/20/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E93Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Jimmy Pardo, David O'Doherty and Maria Bamford list #DepressingTVReboots, name alcohol-inspired works of art and come up with podcasts that would never win awards.
04/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E94Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Kerri Kenney-Silver and the Sklar Brothers guess what YouTube's last video ever might be, describe #EarthIn3Words and come up with inoffensive frat party themes.
04/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E96Monday, April 27, 2015
Tom Rhodes, Kevin Pollak and Eddie Izzard write taglines for a macabre sex toy, list #EuropeanSuperheroes and come up with alternative meanings for the acronym "BFF."
04/27/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E97Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Stephen Tobolowsky, Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson of Big Time in Hollywood, FL, talk trash as 90s rockers, list #BroBroadway musicals and guess which bad tattoos are real.
04/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E98Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.
04/29/2015
