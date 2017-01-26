The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 15, 2017 - Mark Mazzetti

Season 22 E 67 • 02/15/2017

Trevor reflects on having a president with grandpa tendencies, Donald Trump weighs in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Mark Mazzetti discusses Russia's election hacking.

More

Watching

Full Ep
24:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E56
January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne

Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
01/26/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E57
January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin

Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
01/30/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E58
January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero

President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU.
01/31/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E59
February 1, 2017 - David Miliband

President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E60
February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood

President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
02/02/2017
Full Ep
21:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E61
February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison

President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
02/06/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E62
February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh

President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
02/07/2017
Full Ep
25:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E63
February 8, 2017 - Tracee Ellis Ross

Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate health care on CNN, Elizabeth Warren reacts to being silenced on the Senate floor, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "Black-ish."
02/08/2017
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E64
February 9, 2017 - Laura Jane Grace

The Trump family is accused of using the White House for financial gain, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for Fashion Week and the Grammys, and Laura Jane Grace discusses "Tranny."
02/09/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E65
February 13, 2017 - Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi

President Trump meets with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Trevor profiles Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi discuss Teen Vogue.
02/13/2017
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E67
February 15, 2017 - Mark Mazzetti

Trevor reflects on having a president with grandpa tendencies, Donald Trump weighs in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Mark Mazzetti discusses Russia's election hacking.
02/15/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E68
February 16, 2017 - Ezra Edelman

President Trump holds a turbulent press conference, Jordan Klepper talks to New Jersey residents living on Dick Street, and Ezra Edelman discusses "O.J.: Made in America."
02/16/2017
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E70
February 21, 2017 - The Celebrity Appresident

Trevor examines Donald Trump's rocky presidential transition and scandalous ties to Russia, as well as the White House's contentious relationship with the media.
02/21/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E71
February 22, 2017 - The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

Trevor breaks down President Trump's turbulent inauguration weekend, from the musicians who refused to perform at the ceremony to the worldwide Women's Marches that followed.
02/22/2017
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E72
February 23, 2017 - This Land Is His Land

Trevor examines President Trump's disastrous Muslim ban, his escalating war against the media and his saber-rattling approach to international diplomacy.
02/23/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E73
February 27, 2017 - John Oliver

The Trump administration tries to crack down on news leaks, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates Black excellence at the Oscars, and John Oliver discusses "Last Week Tonight."
02/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E74
February 28, 2017 - Run the Jewels

Twitter slams Kellyanne Conway for kneeling on a White House sofa, Desi Lydic finds out if paid protesters are invading town halls, and Run the Jewels talk "Run the Jewels 3."
02/28/2017
Full Ep
27:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E75
March 1, 2017 - Jake Tapper

Trevor calls out the media for praising President Trump's first congressional address, and "The Lead" host Jake Tapper talks about upholding freedom of the press.
03/01/2017
Full Ep
25:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E76
March 2, 2017 - Evan Osnos

Jordan Klepper looks at Jeff Sessions's scandalous talks with Russia, Adam Lowitt examines recent anti-Semitic attacks, and Evan Osnos discusses his New Yorker cover story.
03/02/2017
Full Ep
25:02
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E77
March 6, 2017 - Jennifer Lopez

President Trump makes a baseless claim that former President Obama wiretapped him, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's hypocrisy, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Shades of Blue."
03/06/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E78
March 7, 2017 - Judd Apatow

HUD Secretary Ben Carson refers to slaves as "immigrants," Lewis Black breaks down Uber's many scandals, and Judd Apatow discusses his Netflix series "Love."
03/07/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021