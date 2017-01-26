The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 15, 2017 - Mark Mazzetti
Season 22 E 67 • 02/15/2017
Trevor reflects on having a president with grandpa tendencies, Donald Trump weighs in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Mark Mazzetti discusses Russia's election hacking.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E56January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne
Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
01/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E57January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin
Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
01/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E58January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero
President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU.
01/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E59February 1, 2017 - David Miliband
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
02/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E60February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood
President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
02/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E61February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison
President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
02/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E62February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh
President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
02/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E63February 8, 2017 - Tracee Ellis Ross
Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate health care on CNN, Elizabeth Warren reacts to being silenced on the Senate floor, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "Black-ish."
02/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E64February 9, 2017 - Laura Jane Grace
The Trump family is accused of using the White House for financial gain, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for Fashion Week and the Grammys, and Laura Jane Grace discusses "Tranny."
02/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E65February 13, 2017 - Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi
President Trump meets with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Trevor profiles Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi discuss Teen Vogue.
02/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E68February 16, 2017 - Ezra Edelman
President Trump holds a turbulent press conference, Jordan Klepper talks to New Jersey residents living on Dick Street, and Ezra Edelman discusses "O.J.: Made in America."
02/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E70February 21, 2017 - The Celebrity Appresident
Trevor examines Donald Trump's rocky presidential transition and scandalous ties to Russia, as well as the White House's contentious relationship with the media.
02/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E71February 22, 2017 - The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Trevor breaks down President Trump's turbulent inauguration weekend, from the musicians who refused to perform at the ceremony to the worldwide Women's Marches that followed.
02/22/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E72February 23, 2017 - This Land Is His Land
Trevor examines President Trump's disastrous Muslim ban, his escalating war against the media and his saber-rattling approach to international diplomacy.
02/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E73February 27, 2017 - John Oliver
The Trump administration tries to crack down on news leaks, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates Black excellence at the Oscars, and John Oliver discusses "Last Week Tonight."
02/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E74February 28, 2017 - Run the Jewels
Twitter slams Kellyanne Conway for kneeling on a White House sofa, Desi Lydic finds out if paid protesters are invading town halls, and Run the Jewels talk "Run the Jewels 3."
02/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E75March 1, 2017 - Jake Tapper
Trevor calls out the media for praising President Trump's first congressional address, and "The Lead" host Jake Tapper talks about upholding freedom of the press.
03/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E76March 2, 2017 - Evan Osnos
Jordan Klepper looks at Jeff Sessions's scandalous talks with Russia, Adam Lowitt examines recent anti-Semitic attacks, and Evan Osnos discusses his New Yorker cover story.
03/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E77March 6, 2017 - Jennifer Lopez
President Trump makes a baseless claim that former President Obama wiretapped him, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's hypocrisy, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Shades of Blue."
03/06/2017
