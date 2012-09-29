Demetri Martin. Standup Comedian.

E 1 • 09/29/2012

Demetri Martin explains why surprise party goers don't need to tell the birthday boy how to feel, what type of cigarette help people quit and how to halt tap dancers.

41:37
