White Flight
The Mysteries of Dan
Season 1 E 5 • 01/06/2016
A union rep visits Gary to reveal a shocking secret about Dan.
White FlightS1 • E1The Whites Take Flight
Gary wakes up one morning to discover that almost all the white people in Los Angeles have been relocated -- except him.
01/06/2016
White FlightS1 • E2Town Hall Meeting
Gary has a difficult time adjusting to his new role as neighborhood emissary.
01/06/2016
White FlightS1 • E3Gary's Big Date
While recovering from a breakup, Gary agrees to go on a date with his casual hookup.
01/06/2016
White FlightS1 • E4Be Whiter
Gary lands an audition and is surprised when the casting agent doesn't think he's right for the part.
01/06/2016
White FlightS1 • E5The Mysteries of Dan
01/06/2016
