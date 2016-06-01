White Flight

The Mysteries of Dan

Season 1 E 5 • 01/06/2016

A union rep visits Gary to reveal a shocking secret about Dan.

White Flight
S1 • E1
The Whites Take Flight

Gary wakes up one morning to discover that almost all the white people in Los Angeles have been relocated -- except him.
01/06/2016
White Flight
S1 • E2
Town Hall Meeting

Gary has a difficult time adjusting to his new role as neighborhood emissary.
01/06/2016
White Flight
S1 • E3
Gary's Big Date

While recovering from a breakup, Gary agrees to go on a date with his casual hookup.
01/06/2016
White Flight
S1 • E4
Be Whiter

Gary lands an audition and is surprised when the casting agent doesn't think he's right for the part.
01/06/2016
White Flight
S1 • E6
Goodbye Gary

As his emissary job comes to an end, the neighborhood throws Gary a goodbye party.
01/06/2016
